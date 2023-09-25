House of Web3 Welcomes Cutting Edge Immersive Theater Ensemble to the Bay Area

New to the Bay Area arts scene, the Exodus Ensemble is on tour at the House of Web3 performing original plays Zero and IVANOV

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge & Node House of Web3 , a San Francisco co-creation space spearheading innovation across leading technology sectors including web3, AI, and immersive entertainment, today announced its selection as the exclusive venue for the initial tour of the Exodus Ensemble , a new series of non-traditional, immersive theater experiences. Two plays by the Exodus Ensemble, ZERO and IVANOV, will run at the House of Web3 from September 29 through October 9, 2023.

The House of Web3, incubated by web3-focused research and development company Edge & Node , takes another groundbreaking step towards enhancing the Bay Area arts community. This innovative institution enriches the city's culture by serving as a gathering place for local entrepreneurs and artists. In a conscious effort to celebrate San Francisco's community and expand the intersection of art and technology, the House of Web3 has become a platform for artists and creatives to hone their craft and showcase their talent within the vibrant and entrepreneurial landscape of the Bay Area.

Tegan Kline, CEO of Edge & Node, commented on today's news: "Our goal, whether it be web3, art, or entertainment focused, is to use the Edge & Node House of Web3 to spur global innovation and imagination. In an age where creators often struggle to receive recognition for their work, we are providing a platform for their voices to be heard and art to be shown. We are proud to offer a creative space for artists and leaders as they enrich our community, and the Exodus Ensemble is a perfect example of a boundary pushing experience idea that will captivate those in attendance."

Continuing its legacy as a cultural hub, the House of Web3 is now proud to present ZERO and IVANOV, non-traditional, immersive theater performances from the Exodus Ensemble. The Exodus Ensemble is a thirteen-member theater company with a goal of providing a connective and avant-garde experience for its audience of non-traditional theater attendees. The 501c3 organization works solely off donations from audience members and funds 100% of Exodus' operations. The organization has raised $640,000 last year alone. This tour will be the first time either show runs outside of its home theater in Santa Fe.

April Cleveland, Artistic Director and Founder of Exodus Ensemble added: "The Edge & Node House of Web3 stands out with its dynamic, inclusive creative ecosystem. Like the Edge & Node team, we are passionate disruptors working at the intersection of tradition and innovation. The Exodus Ensemble serves both theater aficionados and skeptics alike. We thrive on alternative collaborations beyond traditional theater boundaries, aiming for intersectional audiences. From professional sports teams to cannabis firms, our partnerships are surprising and varied, making Edge & Node a perfect fit for our first tour outside of our homebase, Santa Fe."

The story of ZERO melds the worlds of science fiction, artificial intelligence, and web3 into something entirely new. With an audience capacity of 30, viewers are sure to have a personal connection with performers.

IVANOV, an interpretation of Chekhov's 19th-century Russian drama, has an even smaller audience capacity of nine total guests. This exclusive production captivates audiences as a shocking and captivating retelling of a timeless story.

To register for the events, please visit: https://www.exodusensemble.com/sanfrancisco .

About Exodus Ensemble

Founded in 2020, The Exodus Ensemble is an emerging and disruptive 501c3 force in Santa Fe, NM's arts scene. Exodus Ensemble members have been featured on HBO, Netflix, AMC, Apple TV, NBC, national commercials, and more. The Exodus Ensemble has created five original immersive adaptations: IVANOV, BATHSHEBA, JAYSON, ZERO, and DEATHCOOKIE.

For more information, see https://www.exodusensemble.com/

About Edge & Node

Edge & Node is a core development team behind The Graph, working to build a vibrant decentralized future. The team is dedicated to the proliferation of web3 applications that share value, utilize dynamic incentives, and build for human coordination. Founded by the initial team and developers behind The Graph, the team has extensive experience in developing and maintaining open-source software, tools, and protocols as well as building and launching unstoppable applications.

For more information, see https://edgeandnode.com/

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Edge & Node