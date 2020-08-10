House Passes Defense Authorization Bill; Arizona Defense Manufacturer ArmorWorks Poised to Deliver on Security Requirements

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security infrastructure in place at sensitive nuclear sites around the United States will soon be reexamined and enhanced.

On July 21, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021. This bill includes a provision spearheaded by Congressman Greg Stanton that would require the U.S. Air Force to verify that it is using field-proven forced entry, ballistic and blast resistant (FEBR) barrier systems that include multiple reactive countermeasures for protection against the dedicated adversary threat.

ArmorWorks Enterprises, Inc., an Arizona-based defense and security company specializing in innovative survivability and protective technologies, has successfully developed, manufactured and installed a system that meets these requirements at other nuclear warhead storage, maintenance and production facilities. These ArmorWorks systems have been implemented successfully for the past 15 years.

"Congressman Stanton's efforts will help elevate ArmorWorks' proven effective FEBR systems. ArmorWorks has designed, produced, tested and installed the world's most effective security infrastructure to defeat a 'dedicated adversary,' which is the highest current threat level at some of our nation's most sensitive nuclear facilities. We are optimistic that the U.S. Air Force will select our FEBR security barriers and systems to keep the rest of our nuclear infrastructure safe and secure," said Brad Wiggins, ArmorWorks CEO.

The provision will require the Air Force to brief the House and Senate Armed Services Committees within 90 days of the enactment of the NDAA on efforts by the Secretary of the Air Force to harden and modernize its nuclear weapons storage and maintenance facilities. Because ArmorWorks has one of the only designs that has been proven to be effective in operation for over a decade, its system is likely to be the leading candidate for selection, based on the criteria described in the bill.

"Selection of the superior FEBR systems provided by ArmorWorks will bring an increased number of high paying technical and manufacturing jobs to the Chandler, AZ, area and will support an expanded number of supporting companies that provide engineering, testing, fabrication and construction work in our area," said Kevin Mulrenin, Chief Marketing Officer at ArmorWorks.

The Senate passed its version of the NDAA on July 23. The differences between the two bills will be worked out in conference before being sent to the president's desk for signature.

About ArmorWorks

A progressive defense and security company specializing in innovative survivability and protective technologies, ArmorWorks designs, develops, tests, and produces a wide array of secure doors, vaults, seats, vehicles, and structures that protect people and sensitive materials. Our patented products range from protective vehicle seats to blast- and forced entry-resistant doors to impenetrable vehicle armor and 3D camouflage systems.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kevin Mulrenin

Chief Marketing Officer

586-943-9907

[email protected]

https://www.armorworks.com/

SOURCE ArmorWorks Enterprises, Inc.