House Rx Brings Medically Integrated Dispensing to Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates

One of the largest rheumatology practices in the U.S. will now provide patients with faster and more affordable access to medication through an alternative approach to specialty pharmacy — known as medically integrated dispensing

House Rx's in-house specialty medication dispensing model embeds technology and pharmacist support as part of a clinic's care team to assist patients in obtaining fast access to therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx , the platform for medically integrated dispensing of specialty medications, announced today that it has partnered with Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, P.C. (ARA), one of the largest rheumatology practices in the U.S., to establish in-clinic dispensing of specialty medications. Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates will now employ a new care model called medically integrated dispensing (MID), which enables the primary rheumatology care team to oversee the patient's entire treatment journey — ensuring faster access to medications, improved management of treatment regimens and lower costs for patients.

Importantly, MID recognizes the role of pharmacists as a critical member of the care team. Implementation of House Rx's platform and services will provide ARA patients with more convenient and immediate access to their medications versus the mail-order process that specialty pharmacies typically use. Therapy management by the care team minimizes insurance back-and-forth, while also increasing monitoring and the speed at which regimens can be adjusted to better serve patients.

"Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates patients receive comprehensive care and treatment for conditions that are often painful and debilitating. They need the best care possible to live their lives to the fullest potential," said Dr. Ashley Beall, Managing Partner at Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, P.C. "House Rx is going to change the way we're able to provide self-administered therapies and manage care, which helps our patients avoid the typical challenges that often slow down the initiation of treatment."

House Rx provides clinics with specialized technology and services support from pharmacists and care coordinators who are integrated with the clinic to ensure patients start therapy as quickly as possible and are able to remain on treatment.

"Medically integrated dispensing takes a process that doesn't work well for patients — obtaining medication through outside specialty pharmacies — and brings that process in-house so that it's a core part of the treatment plan," said Ogi Kavazovic, Co-Founder & CEO at House Rx. "Our partnership with Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates allows us to bring improved therapy access to patients with rheumatologic conditions in the Washington, D.C. area and is further proof of House Rx's commitment to rheumatology care."

Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, P.C., provides treatment for patients with disorders of the joints, muscles, tendons and other connective tissue through seven locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The practice's comprehensive services include full-service laboratories, x-ray, ultrasound, DXA (bone density) testing, and infusion therapy centers in all seven locations. In addition, the practice has four affiliated physical therapy clinics and an active clinical research program participating in national clinical trials for autoimmune conditions and arthritis.

House Rx's network now includes 226 providers who will be able to dispense specialty medications directly to their patients via the House Rx platform.

About House Rx

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty clinics across the country to enable these community clinics to offer medically integrated dispensing, ultimately bringing together clinical and pharmacy expertise to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com .

About Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates, P.C.

Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, P.C., is the largest Rheumatology practice in the Washington, D.C., area. Since 1975, the group has served this community and has been dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of persons with disorders of the joints, muscles, tendons, and other connective tissue. Our practice has treatment centers in Wheaton, Rockville, Chevy Chase, Olney and Frederick Maryland, Fairfax VA and in Northwest Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.arapc.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE House Rx