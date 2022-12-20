House Rx Partners with National Cancer Care Alliance to Provide Oncology Care Teams with New Insights to Improve Specialty Medication Dispensing

House Rx will provide NCCA member clinics with a one-time, custom analysis that showcases opportunities to provide more patients with expedited access to specialty medications





Community practices generally lack access to specialized software that can report on performance and quality insights associated with in-office dispensing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx , the platform for medically integrated dispensing of specialty medications, today announced that it has partnered with National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) to supply its national network of independent oncology practices with an analytical snapshot of their in-office specialty drug dispensing operations. The insights will be derived from data from each practice's Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Pharmacy Management System (PMS) to assist clinic staff in maximizing the number of patients who can receive specialty medications directly from their clinic care team. Patients who are able fill their specialty medication prescriptions through the clinic where they receive their medical care typically experience better health outcomes .

House Rx's mission is to make specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company works with clinics all over the U.S. to help them adopt — or improve performance in — specialty drug dispensing operations, known as "medically integrated dispensing". This care model is seeing rapid adoption in specialty clinics across the U.S. as the number of patient-administered therapies continues to grow. House Rx's approach provides clinics with both technology and services support from pharmacists and care coordinators who work integrated with clinic staff to ensure patient access and adherence to therapy. House Rx's network includes 226 providers across oncology and rheumatology.

NCCA members, which include some of the largest cancer care clinics in the U.S., share best practices and economies of scale to ensure they're able to deliver high quality, high-value healthcare to oncology patients. In addition to the one-time dispensing analysis provided by House Rx, NCCA members who elect to use and implement House Rx's medically integrated dispensing services into their practice will receive ongoing, real-time dispensing analytics. This includes additional insights on quality performance, such as time to fill and adherence, which assists clinics in optimizing patient care and health outcomes.

"We inherently face limitations in medically integrated dispensing without the right insights and visibility into our performance. With patients commonly being steered to PBM pharmacy networks, we need help understanding how many eligible patients can be receiving fully integrated care through our practices, which we're confident will ultimately mean better care and outcomes for those patients," said Barbara McAneny, MD, NCCA Chairwoman and CEO of the New Mexico Cancer Center, and former president of the American Medical Association. "We're partnering with House Rx to give care teams a new level of insight to help them understand how to improve accessibility of medication for their patients."

"Community oncology clinics are leading the way in cancer care. They need access to the right analytics and technologies to continue offering the best care possible to their patients," said Tesh Khullar, President and Co-founder of House Rx. "Our partnership with the National Cancer Care Alliance will provide the insights needed to help clinics evaluate and improve the care they provide."

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty clinics across the country to help these community clinics offer medically integrated dispensing, bringing together clinical and pharmacy expertise to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com .

NCCA is a network of independent oncology practices across the United States. Through collaboration and a team care approach, the member practices define and deliver high quality, high value care to their patients. NCCA positions itself so that its members, regardless of practice size, can participate in activities that are normally limited to large integrated health systems while maintaining 100% ownership of their practice.

