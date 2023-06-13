House Speaker to Host 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

News provided by

Democrats for the Illinois House

13 Jun, 2023, 14:36 ET

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 19 from 2pm-6pm, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will welcome the community and local officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his second Annual Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration.

Continue Reading
On Monday, June 19 from 2pm-6pm, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch will welcome the community and local officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his second Annual Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration.
On Monday, June 19 from 2pm-6pm, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch will welcome the community and local officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his second Annual Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration.

"I am always excited to bring the community together," said Speaker Welch, who serves as the first African-American Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. "We plan to fellowship, celebrate, and honor our path to progress, freedom, and equality. Juneteenth is a reminder for me of how much each of us are still working to build the American Dream. It's an opportunity to celebrate our history and all that African-Americans have fought for and achieved. We are inviting community leaders, local businesses, families and friends, to join us for what is sure to be a fun and action-packed day of celebration."

This Juneteenth event will feature over 30 local vendors and community service organizations, live performances by Chicago rising star, Nyla XO, the infamous Jesse White Tumblers, the soul stirring Ayodele Dance and Drum group, the Proviso West High School drumline, and more.

In addition to the 7th District Senator and local Mayors, many statewide officials have also RSVP'd their attendance including: Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

The Speaker's Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration is free and open to the public. For questions or to find ways to support and join the celebration, email admin@HDemsIL.com or call 708.838.7010.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: We are a political organization supporting Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African-American (22), Latinx (11), Asian American (8), Women (42) and LGBTQ+ (2) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House

Also from this source

Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch Kicks off Pride Month with a Celebration for all on June 1

Speaker Emerita Pelosi Kicks Off Women's History Month in Chicago

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.