House Speaker to Host 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 19 from 2pm-6pm, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will welcome the community and local officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his second Annual Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration.

On Monday, June 19 from 2pm-6pm, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch will welcome the community and local officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his second Annual Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration.

"I am always excited to bring the community together," said Speaker Welch, who serves as the first African-American Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. "We plan to fellowship, celebrate, and honor our path to progress, freedom, and equality. Juneteenth is a reminder for me of how much each of us are still working to build the American Dream. It's an opportunity to celebrate our history and all that African-Americans have fought for and achieved. We are inviting community leaders, local businesses, families and friends, to join us for what is sure to be a fun and action-packed day of celebration."

This Juneteenth event will feature over 30 local vendors and community service organizations, live performances by Chicago rising star, Nyla XO, the infamous Jesse White Tumblers, the soul stirring Ayodele Dance and Drum group, the Proviso West High School drumline, and more.

In addition to the 7th District Senator and local Mayors, many statewide officials have also RSVP'd their attendance including: Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

The Speaker's Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration is free and open to the public. For questions or to find ways to support and join the celebration, email admin @HDemsIL.com or call 708.838.7010.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: We are a political organization supporting Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African-American (22), Latinx (11), Asian American (8), Women (42) and LGBTQ+ (2) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House