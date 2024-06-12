House Speaker to Host 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 19 from 1 pm to 5 pm, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will welcome the community and elected officials to Memorial Park [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] for his 3rd Annual Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration.

"It's that time of year again, where we bring the community together in celebration of Juneteenth," said Speaker Welch, who serves as the first African-American Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. "As we do every year, we plan to fellowship, celebrate, and honor our path to progress, freedom, and equality. Our theme is Building the Dream. It's an opportunity to honor our history and inspire hope for the future we are able to build when we come together in unity. I have invited state-wide and community leaders, local businesses, families, and friends, to join us for what is sure to be a fun and action-packed day of celebration."

This Juneteenth event will feature over 30 local vendors and community service organizations, live performances by award-winning vocalist Keya Trammell, the infamous Jesse White Tumblers, the soul-stirring Ayodele Dance and Drum group, the Proviso West High School drumline, and more.

The Speaker's Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public. For questions or to find ways to support and join the celebration, email admin @HDemsIL.com or call 708.838.7010.

