House Speakers Launch Black Excellence in Bleu: Celebrating the First Black Speakers of the House and Those to Come

WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate are doing more than hosting one of the biggest DNC parties of the year. They are also bringing together Speakers from across the country to party with a purpose– launching the 501(c)(4) Black Excellence in Bleu.

Black Excellence in Bleu is the theme of the Speakers' DNC celebration hosted by all seven of the first Black Speakers of the House across the country including Speaker Carl Heastie, New York; Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Maryland; Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, Maine; Speaker Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania; and Speaker Don Scott, Virginia.

All of the Speakers and members of the caucuses will gather in celebration at Black Excellence in Bleu, which will take place on August 21, 2024, at Revel Motor Row.

"There will be a lot of gatherings during the DNC," said Speaker Welch. "This one is truly special in that it honors so many groundbreaking legislators who are working to pave the way for others. Through Excellence in Bleu, we will continue to walk in our purpose, build our communities, uplift and celebrate one another, and create a network and platform of support. We are making history. This is excellence personified."

Led by political strategist and Executive Director of Democrats for the Illinois House TaQuoya McConnico, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (the first Black Speaker in Illinois history), and House Speaker Joe Tate (the first Black Speaker in Michigan history), Excellence in Bleu will continue working beyond the DNC to promote civic engagement, community outreach, and the advancement of sound fiscal, educational, and economic policies for the common good and welfare of communities.

Registration is now open for event sponsors. The portal for event guest registration will open on July 26, 2024. For questions or to become an event sponsor visit ExcellenceinBleu.org.

