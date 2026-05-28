House v. NCAA Settlement Payouts Unlikely Before 2029, Appellate Analysis Finds

Step-by-step timeline explains why 2026 or 2027 payout expectations may not match the appellate process.

JACKSON, Wyo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Creditor, which has purchased claims from more than 5,000 former collegiate athletes in the House v. NCAA settlement, today published a step-by-step analysis of the current appellate timeline governing when claimants may receive payment.

Settlement Timeline Infographic

The analysis suggests 2029 is a more realistic planning horizon than 2026 or 2027. A 2028 first payment is possible, but only if the appeals resolve cleanly, further-review windows expire, and payment administration is completed in time for the settlement's annual payment cycle. If any of those conditions are not met, 2029 or later remains possible.

Illustrative Payout Timeline

Mid-2026: Briefing expected to be complete.

Briefing expected to be complete. Late 2026: Earliest likely window for oral argument, if held.

Earliest likely window for oral argument, if held. 2027: Ninth Circuit decision possible.

Ninth Circuit decision possible. Post-decision: Rehearing and Supreme Court review windows must clear before the settlement can become final.

Rehearing and Supreme Court review windows must clear before the settlement can become final. 2028: First payments are possible only if the case clears in time for the annual payment cycle.

First payments are possible only if the case clears in time for the annual payment cycle. 2029: If that window is missed, 2029 becomes the realistic planning year.

If that window is missed, 2029 becomes the realistic planning year. 2030+: Supreme Court review, remand, or extended administration could push payouts later.

"Most of the public conversation around the House settlement has focused on future NIL deals", said Mike Bottjer, CEO at Athlete Creditor. "What has not been clearly communicated to athletes is how the appeals process affects the timing of compensation of former athletes. A former athlete planning around a 2026 or 2027 payout may be relying on a distribution timeline that does not reflect the appellate process or the settlement's annual payment structure."

The analysis is based on publicly available court filings, settlement documents, and standard appellate procedure. Athlete Creditor discloses that it purchases settlement claims from former collegiate athletes and has a financial interest in athletes' decisions regarding their claims.

About Athlete Creditor

Athlete Creditor works with former Division I athletes holding claims in the House v. NCAA settlement. The company has engaged with more than 5,000 claimants to date.

Media Contact: PJ Baudoin | [email protected] | +1 307 316 5492

SOURCE Athlete Creditor