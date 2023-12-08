House Wraps Market to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Benjamin Obdyke Inc. and Berry Inc., many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The house wraps market is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.77%. The house wraps market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer house wraps market are Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., Berry Global Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CS Fabric International Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENEOS Holdings Inc., Henry Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., James Hardie Industries plc, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, MittenBP, Owens Corning, Protecto Wrap Co., R.H. Tamlyn and Sons LP, and Specialty Coating and Laminating LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global House Wraps Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd: The company offers house wraps namely AlphaProTech Rex-Wrap-Plus.
  •  Benjamin Obdyke Inc: The company offers house wraps such as HydroGap SA a drainable housewrap that features a fully continuous, vapor-permeable acrylic adhesive.
  •  Berry Global Inc: The company offers house wraps such as Visqueen V8 wall membrane, Plaswood Decking, Fabrene Pixel, and others.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • North America accounts for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major markets for house wraps in North America. In addition, the implementation of building codes in the US is fueling the demand for house wraps in the country. Hence, the implementation of building codes drives market growth in North America.

  • Impactful driver- Availability of a wide range of products
  • Key Trend - Growing dependence on digital marketing tactics and e-commerce
  • Major Challenges - Problems due to the rough handling of house wraps

 Market Segmentation

  • The market growth of the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing recognition of energy efficiency and sustainability in business development is fuelling the commercial sector. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:
The office furniture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.21 billion

The laptop market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22.22 billion

House Wraps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

