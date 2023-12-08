House Wraps Market to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Benjamin Obdyke Inc. and Berry Inc., many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The house wraps market is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.77%. The house wraps market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer house wraps market are Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., Berry Global Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CS Fabric International Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENEOS Holdings Inc., Henry Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., James Hardie Industries plc, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, MittenBP, Owens Corning, Protecto Wrap Co., R.H. Tamlyn and Sons LP, and Specialty Coating and Laminating LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd: The company offers house wraps namely AlphaProTech Rex-Wrap-Plus.

Benjamin Obdyke Inc: The company offers house wraps such as HydroGap SA a drainable housewrap that features a fully continuous, vapor-permeable acrylic adhesive.

Berry Global Inc: The company offers house wraps such as Visqueen V8 wall membrane, Plaswood Decking, Fabrene Pixel, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major markets for house wraps in North America . In addition, the implementation of building codes in the US is fueling the demand for house wraps in the country. Hence, the implementation of building codes drives market growth in North America .

Impactful driver- Availability of a wide range of products

Key Trend - Growing dependence on digital marketing tactics and e-commerce

Major Challenges - Problems due to the rough handling of house wraps

Market Segmentation

The market growth of the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing recognition of energy efficiency and sustainability in business development is fuelling the commercial sector. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

House Wraps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

