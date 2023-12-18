Housearch Unveils a New Investment Index for Residential Property Markets - A Snapshot of 2024 Opportunities

News provided by

Housearch

18 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housearch, a global online residential property search platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural "Housearch Investment Index", offering investors a comprehensive and straightforward approach to assessing residential property markets worldwide. The Index provides a snapshot of the investment landscape for the upcoming year, highlighting the most attractive markets for 2024.

The Index ranks 50 countries based on four critical criteria: investment payback period, Global Peace Index ratings, scores in the International Property Rights Index, and GDP growth rates. This composite score method simplifies complex market data, making it an invaluable resource for investors seeking to navigate the global property market's opportunities and risks effectively.

Ireland tops the Index, showcasing its strong investment potential. Amidst a global economic cooldown and decelerating house prices growth post-COVID, Ireland's residential property market stands out with high rental yields, a resilient developed economy, and a healthy projection of around 5% value appreciation in 2024. The Irish market, particularly appealing due to its supply shortage, continues to be bolstered by strong sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, and med-tech manufacturing. Cyprus and several Gulf countries, known for their lower-risk profiles and high rent yields, also rank highly in the Index, aligning with the current investment strategy favouring stable payback cashflow in such economies.

"While the global real estate market experiences shifts and turns, the Housearch Investment Index offers a clear and concise view of where the most promising investment opportunities lie for the coming year. Particularly, Ireland's robust performance, despite broader market uncertainties, makes it a good choice for investors," said Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch.

The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings are available on the Housearch website. For more information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/.  

About Housearch
Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE, Turkey, and Thailand.

SOURCE Housearch

Also from this source

Gulf Countries Dominate Top Positions in New Global Residential Property Investment Ranking for 2024

The inaugural "Housearch Investment Index" has highlighted the Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.