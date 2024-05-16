AI Team enables home service pros to build their business using new on-demand artificial intelligence team members within the platform

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, a leading cloud-based software solution helping home service pros manage and grow their businesses, today announced the availability of the AI Team within its platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the AI Team unlocks unprecedented efficiency and growth potential for businesses of all sizes, reimagining the way pros operate and thrive in today's competitive home service industry.

Housecall Pro Introduces AI Team Offering, Empowers Home Service Businesses with Virtually Delivered Expertise and Support

With the introduction of the AI Team, Housecall Pro users will be able to "hire" AI-enabled specialist roles, including a business coach, analyst, customer service representative, marketer, and product assistant. AI Team members will be introduced in phases, allowing pros to bring on specific skill sets tailored to their needs. Pros can offload busywork, streamline operational tasks, discover new opportunities to grow and outpace competition, and gain time back for high value work. AI Team members will become available to existing customers directly through their account settings on the Housecall Pro desktop platform.

"Home service company owners often wear multiple hats and are deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of their business with little time to truly work on their businesses," said Ian Heidt, President and Co-founder of Housecall Pro. "With the launch of the AI Team, we aim to alleviate these burdens for business owners. AI Team members empower business owners to focus on strategic growth by handling many operational tasks. When home service pros are stretched too thin, they can trust the AI Team to help them make critical business decisions faster and with fewer disruptions or mistakes."

The AI Team supports home service pros by:

Providing business advice and help with decision-making

Simplifying data and making reporting easy to understand

Creating campaigns that increase leads and grow customers

Answering calls and scheduling appointments when Pros are unavailable

Offering expert insight on how to use Housecall Pro to its fullest

"What's unique about the AI Team is that home service pros can call on and customize the assistance of team members as needed. While in use they serve as trusted advisors, will make proactive suggestions, and, ultimately, take actions on behalf of the Pro in the Housecall Pro platform," said Heidt. "If the customer service rep has grabbed a voicemail, it can create a customer and job for the Pro without the Pro having to listen to the call. The analyst AI Team member monitors cash flow and simplifies financial information so home service pros can quickly see a full picture of their business, allowing them to make critical, data-based decisions on the go. The coach provides proven business guidance on problem-solving or advising on things such as when it's time to expand the team."

AI Team members are built with industry-leading security measures to ensure all data they handle is processed and stored securely, complying with all relevant data protection regulations. The AI Team will be available in the platform beginning Wednesday, May 15 with new AI Team members being introduced over time. Existing Housecall Pro customers can activate the AI Team as available via settings in their Housecall Pro account on desktop.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a leading software solution designed to help home service professionals work smarter by providing an all-in-one system designed to streamline business operations and drive business success. The platform combines industry-leading SaaS (Software as a Service) tools with modern financial services and business solutions. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro is dedicated to supporting pros in running all aspects of their businesses effectively.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Housecall Pro