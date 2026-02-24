Housecall Providers and Chapters Health System announce proposed affiliation to strengthen community-based, in-home medical care

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The boards of directors of Housecall Providers and CareOregon have approved a definitive agreement for Housecall Providers to become part of Chapters Health System (Chapters Health), the nation's largest nonprofit provider of hospice and chronic illness care.

This proposed affiliation brings together two nonprofit organizations deeply committed to providing high-quality, compassionate, community-based medical care, ensuring patients and families receive the support they need, where they most want to be: at home.

For more than 30 years, Housecall Providers has focused on improving lives by bringing health care home, a mission that will remain unchanged through this partnership. The affiliation is expected to provide the nonprofit with expanded access to resources that support its home-based primary care, palliative care and hospice including workforce recruitment, innovation, technology, and fundraising, supporting long-term sustainability and continued growth to meet community needs.

"This partnership ensures our mission remains strong for decades to come," said Rebecca Ramsay, CEO of Housecall Providers "By joining forces with like-minded nonprofit health care organizations across the country, we can protect and grow not-for-profit serious illness care at a critical time, while staying true to the compassionate, home-based care our patients and families know and trust."

Importantly, there will be no interruption to services or access to care during the transition. Patients and families will continue to receive the same compassionate, high-quality, equitable care they trust, enhanced over time through shared expertise and infrastructure.

"Chapters Health's goal is to protect and strengthen nonprofit hospice and home-based medical care in the United States by creating sustainable models that allow community organizations to thrive in an increasingly complex environment," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Working together with the incredible team at Housecall Providers, we will be able to expand access to critical care for Oregonians and further strengthen the Chapters Health System presence in the state."

Chapters Health has already established a western states care division, which includes Willamette Vital Health in Salem and other nonprofit medical organizations across Northern California and Nevada. By joining together under a shared platform, these organizations reduce operating costs, leverage resources, exchange best practices, and focus more fully on patient care.

Originally formed as a network of nonprofit hospices and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs, Chapters Health has expanded its commitment to include adjacent home-based services such as primary care, a Medicare Advantage plan, palliative care, and other chronic and serious illness programs. Housecall Providers brings deep experience, longevity, and expertise in these areas, creating opportunities for mutual learning and innovation.

The definitive agreement will be submitted to the Oregon Health Authority's Health Care Market Oversight program for review, a process that typically takes several months. Pending approval, the organizations anticipate completing the affiliation in late spring or early summer of 2026.

About Housecall Providers

For over 30 years, Housecall Providers has delivered in-home medical care to seriously ill and homebound individuals in the Portland tri-county area. In recent years, the organization has expanded its services: palliative care now reaches Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Jackson and Douglas counties; primary care extends to Marion and Polk counties; and hospice remains focused on the Portland metro area.

Their team-based, interdisciplinary approach goes beyond treating illness, it focuses on enhancing the overall well-being of each patient. This model of care has been shown to improve health outcomes, increase comfort, reduce healthcare costs and boost satisfaction among care teams. At the heart of Housecall Providers is a simple yet powerful belief: everyone deserves access to medical care that is delivered at the right place and at the right time.

About Chapters Health System

Boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, a Medicare Advantage plan, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work.

