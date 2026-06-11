HouseCanary Powering National Expansion of Google's Home Discovery Program

Building on a pilot conducted across eight markets since 2025, this program provides brokers and agents an automated way to enhance listing discoverability and receive direct brand attribution on Google mobile search at no additional cost. Designed to simplify and streamline search for homebuyers, the experience expands nationally this summer.

Key features of the program include:

Listings available for discovery on Google mobile search : Participating brokers help homebuyers discover their listings in a streamlined search experience.

: Participating brokers help homebuyers discover their listings in a streamlined search experience. Enhanced listing broker and agent branding : Brokers receive prominent attribution and agents gain direct click-to-contact functionality on listing pages.

: Brokers receive prominent attribution and agents gain direct click-to-contact functionality on listing pages. MLS-sourced listings: As MLSs serve as the industry's trusted, validated and most comprehensive source of accurate, timely market information, listings in the experience come exclusively from participating MLSs and are surfaced in accordance with MLS rules and regulations.

"As real estate marketplaces face unprecedented fragmentation, this program gives brokers and agents a simple, easy way to ensure more buyers can discover their listings from the industry's most validated, comprehensive source: the MLS," said HouseCanary Chief Revenue Officer Chris Rediger.

HouseCanary powers the program through its national real estate marketplace ComeHome based on agreements with each participating MLS. Listings surfaced in the program appear prominently as part of Google's Local Services Ads display unit.

To ensure their listings are available for display when the program expands to their area, brokers and agents must maintain membership in a participating MLS or work with their MLS to establish a direct data feed.

To learn more about the program, including how brokers and agents can ensure their listings are available for display and a current list of active markets and participating MLSs, visit housecanary.com.

About HouseCanary

HouseCanary is a real estate brokerage dedicated to empowering every individual with access to professional-grade data and insights. By democratizing the same valuation tools and forecasts used by top financial institutions and investors, HouseCanary helps consumers make more informed, transparent and confident decisions in the residential real estate marketplace. For more information, visit housecanary.com.

SOURCE HouseCanary