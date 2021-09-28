Household Appliance Market Analysis Report 2021-2025 Featuring AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and More

Sep 28, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliance Market by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The Household Appliance Market from Consumer Discretionary Industry will showcase NEGATIVE impact due to the pandemic.
The Household Appliance Market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. In addition, the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the household appliance market.
Scope of Household Appliance Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 89.50 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 4.44%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography
By product
By distribution channel
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Major Five Household Appliance Companies:
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
Household Appliance Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Major household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025
Household Appliance Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
Household Appliance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
