Household Appliance Market Analysis Report 2021-2025 Featuring AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliance Market by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The Household Appliance Market from Consumer Discretionary Industry will showcase NEGATIVE impact due to the pandemic.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Household Appliance Market Analysis Report by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The Household Appliance Market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. In addition, the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the household appliance market.

Scope of Household Appliance Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 89.50 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 4.44%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

By product

  • Major household appliances
  • Small household appliances

By distribution channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Drivers
  • Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization
  • Increased adoption of integrated smart home technology
  • Rise in discretionary income of consumers

Challenges
  • Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs
  • Long product lifecycle of major appliances
  • Stringent regulations and standards

Major Five Household Appliance Companies:

  • AB Electrolux
  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • MIDEA GROUP

Household Appliance Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Major household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Small household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Appliance Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Appliance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Commercial Dishwasher Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

