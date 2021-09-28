Household Appliance Market Analysis Report 2021-2025 Featuring AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and More

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Household Appliance Market Analysis Report by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44899

The Household Appliance Market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. In addition, the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the household appliance market.

Scope of Household Appliance Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 89.50 billion CAGR Accelerating at 4.44% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA By product Major household appliances

Small household appliances By distribution channel Offline

Online Drivers Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

Increased adoption of integrated smart home technology

Rise in discretionary income of consumers Challenges Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs

Long product lifecycle of major appliances

Stringent regulations and standards

Major Five Household Appliance Companies:

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Household Appliance Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Major household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Small household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Appliance Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Appliance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

