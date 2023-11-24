Household Appliance Market to grow by USD 120.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc. and Dyson Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Nov, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK , Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The household appliance market is estimated to grow by USD 120.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.23%. The household appliance market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer household appliance market are AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Dyson Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Appliance Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Appliance Market 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • AB Electrolux - The company offers household kitchen appliances that are designed to be used for domestic applications.
  • Breville USA Inc. - The company offers smart oven air fryer pro which is designed to cook frozen products.
  • Dyson Ltd. - The company offers a pure hot cool link HP02 purifying heater along with a fan which is designed to be used for cooling and heating the atmospheric air in residential space.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region's market is growing because of an increasing population of the Middle Class, with higher incomes, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles. People in this region are moving to advanced household appliances and there is a growing demand for premium products. Also, small household appliances are becoming increasingly popular to provide convenience and simple solutions for daily needs, particularly amongst working people and single households.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization
  • Key Trend - Increased adoption of multi- and advanced products
  • Major Challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Product, the market is segmented into major household appliances and small household appliances. The household appliances segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising acceptance of room comforts and water heaters by young people who live in cities, which are characterized by the Modern lifestyle, has increased demand for these products. In all regions, large appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines have been in high demand because they have become fundamental and indispensable for every household.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The residential microwave oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,313.45 million at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. 

The hot and cold water dispensers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,200.03 million at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. 

Household Appliance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.36

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by  Distribution Channel
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix
About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Bamboos Market to increase by USD 20.38 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 50% of the global market growth - Technavio

Bamboos Market to increase by USD 20.38 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 50% of the global market growth - Technavio

The bamboos market is expected to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR ...
Glass Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 58.31 billion from 2022 to 2027; Rise in sales of electronic display units to drive the growth- Technavio

Glass Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 58.31 billion from 2022 to 2027; Rise in sales of electronic display units to drive the growth- Technavio

The glass manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 58.31 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.