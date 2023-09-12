Household Appliance Protection Spurs Demand: Global Water Scale Removal Market 2023 to 2032

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Scale Removal Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water scale removal market is projected to reach a substantial value of USD 498.10 million by 2032, as per a recent study. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and insights into future growth prospects.

Regulatory Influence

A significant driver for market growth during the forecast period is stringent regulations governing the discharge of specific pollutants into water bodies. With freshwater resources for human consumption becoming increasingly scarce, untreated wastewater discharge significantly degrades water quality, rendering it unusable.

Government regulations play a crucial role in this regard. The NPDES permit program, overseen by the EPA, restricts the number of contaminants that can be discharged into water bodies. Technology-based wastewater regulations set minimum standards for pollution control in point source emissions. Water quality-based effluent restrictions are established when technology-based limits are insufficient to safeguard water bodies. Such regulations have had a positive impact on the expansion of the water scale removal market.

Wastewater Treatment Requirements

Moreover, meeting the growing demand for water necessitates wastewater treatment for businesses and municipalities. For instance, the Fisheries Act prohibits the release of hazardous substances into waters inhabited by fish, while the Canadian Environmental Protection Act imposes restrictions on the use of harmful substances and regulates the release of toxic compounds into the environment.

Most provincial and territorial governments have their own regulations governing wastewater treatment standards and requirements. An example is the Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton, which mandates industrial, institutional, and commercial entities to remove harmful substances from their wastewater treatment systems. Countries around the world are increasingly imposing strict restrictions on wastewater disposal.

Rising Demand for Water-Scale Removal Equipment

The dishwasher is the household appliance most prone to water scale buildup, which can cause significant damage if left unattended. Water scales accumulate minerals from evaporating water, leading to metal corrosion and lime deposits on nearby surfaces. This has boosted the demand for water-scale removal equipment in household appliances.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing demand for freshwater and wastewater treatment plant development
  • Industrialization driving the need for freshwater

Restraints and Challenges

  • Availability of alternative solutions

Companies Mentioned

  • Changzhou Peide Water Treatment Equipment Co. Ltd.
  • Clearwater Enviro Technologies Inc.
  • Christiani Wassertechnik GmbH
  • Ener-Tec LLC
  • Excellent Water Technology Limited
  • Eddy Water Descalers
  • Florex Insulation Co. Ltd.
  • Fast Systems Limited
  • Goodway Technologies Inc.
  • Hydropath Technology Group
  • HydroFLOW USA
  • Struvite Removal Corporation

Market Report Highlights

  • Magnetic water scale removal segment expected to grow significantly, generating a magnetic field in water that alters the behavior of hardness ions.
  • Industrial segment holds the largest revenue share due to global industrialization and the need for water and wastewater treatment.
  • Asia-Pacific projected to witness rapid growth, driven by population increase, demand for residential water treatment systems, and limited access to clean water.

Market Segmentation

Water Scale Removal, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Electronic Water Removal
  • Magnetic Water Removal

Water Scale Removal, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

Water Scale Removal, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)
  • Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)
  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

