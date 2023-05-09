Household appliances market size in Europe to grow by USD 22.82 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing internet and smartphone penetration - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The household appliances market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 22.82 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The growth of the market is driven by growing internet and smartphone penetration. The rising penetration of the internet and the rapid adoption of smartphones have increased the demand for smart home appliances. These appliances keep consumers stay updated with the latest trends and technologies emerging in the market. The adoption of smart home appliances is also increasing with rising internet speeds and cellular subscriptions. Moreover, improved network coverage and innovative technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LET have also supported the penetration of smart devices. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Household Appliances Market 2023-2027

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Introduction of multi-functional products to be a key trend

The demand for multi-functional household appliances is increasing among consumers in Europe. Multi-functional appliances not only address their basic features but also derive the maximum value from the amount spent on a single product. Although they are priced higher than regular appliances, they are perceived to save time and money for customers in the long run. Also, the growing emphasis on functionality and features of products has further increased the demand for multi-functional household appliances. For instance, advanced automatic washing machines not only include washers and dryers but also include smart systems that enable them to perform various tasks. Such advantages associated with the use of multi-functional household appliances will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Long product lifecycle and high capital costs for major household appliances to challenge growth

A majority of household appliances are made of stainless steel or hard and durable metals. Hence, they have longer replacement cycles than those made of materials such as plastic. Besides, vendors in the market continuously engage in R&D to develop innovative and highly durable materials to extend the operational life of appliances. Also, extended warranties provided by vendors discourage consumers from investing in new household appliances. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market in focus.

Some of the key Household Appliances Market in Europe: Players

The household appliances market in Europe is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing household appliances. They are also emphasizing building brand and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. These factors are intensifying the competition in the market over the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AB Electrolux - The company offers household kitchen appliances that are designed to be used for domestic applications.

- The company offers household kitchen appliances that are designed to be used for domestic applications. Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a pure hot cool link HP02 purifying heater along with a fan that is designed to be used for cooling and heating the atmospheric air in residential space.

- The company offers a pure hot cool link HP02 purifying heater along with a fan that is designed to be used for cooling and heating the atmospheric air in residential space. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - The company offers 712 Litres Inverter french door refrigerator appliance which is designed to be used for storing food and beverages.

- The company offers 712 Litres Inverter french door refrigerator appliance which is designed to be used for storing food and beverages. Hisense International Co. Ltd - The company offers a 22-quart electric roaster oven which is designed to roast non-veg food products like chicken and fish.

- The company offers a 22-quart electric roaster oven which is designed to roast non-veg food products like chicken and fish. SEB SA Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koc Holding AS

Miele and Cie. KG

MIRC Electronics Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA

Transform Holdco LLC

Whirlpool Corp.

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the household appliances market in Europe by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (major households and small households).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment involves the sales of household appliances through specialty stores, department stores, and mass merchandisers. Vendors in the market are coming up with their own retail outlets, enabling them to plan their budgets for marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, and IT support. Also, factors such as convenience and the availability of a wide assortment of products under a single roof are driving the growth of the segment.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.38 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville Pty Ltd, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., SEB SA Co., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hisense International Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Koc Holding AS, Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform Holdco LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Dyson Group Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and MIDEA Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Household appliances market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Household appliances market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Major household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Major household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Major household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Major household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Major household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Small household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Small household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Small household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Small household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 60: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of EU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of EU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 84: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 85: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 86: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 87: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 88: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 89: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 90: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 91: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 92: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 93: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Breville Pty Ltd

Exhibit 95: Breville Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 96: Breville Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Breville Pty Ltd - Key offerings

12.5 Dyson Group Co.

Exhibit 98: Dyson Group Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dyson Group Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dyson Group Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 105: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd

Exhibit 109: Hisense International Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hisense International Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Hisense International Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 120: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 122: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 124: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 132: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA

Exhibit 139: TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA - Key offerings

12.16 Transform Holdco LLC

Exhibit 142: Transform Holdco LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Transform Holdco LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Transform Holdco LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 145: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

