Household Appliances Market size in US to record USD 13.03 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increased adoption of multi- and advanced products is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The household appliances market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 13.03 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliances Market in US 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth:

Increased adoption of multi- and advanced products : Multi-functional products in the market can serve multiple household applications and are therefore they are cost-effective. Multifunctional products are believed to save customers time and resources. Multifunctional home & household appliances also save space, money, and effort, providing convenience and better results. Moreover, to meet the rising demand for multifunctional home & household appliances, US - household appliances market players are continuously innovating to stay competitive, increase customer awareness, expand their customer base, and increase demand for their products. The increasing number of such multifunctional products is a major US household appliance market trends.



Major Challenge

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs:

The market price of equipment is determined by various factors such as manufacturing cost, labor cost, raw material price, transportation cost, and marketing cost. Many of these costs are due to manufacturing costs, labor costs, and raw material prices. Fluctuations in raw material prices have a direct impact on product prices and manufacturers' profit margins.



Additionally, the US - household appliance market is highly competitive, with multiple international and domestic players. Typically, market players reduce profit margins and impact operating costs and R&D. Fluctuations in raw material prices therefore create challenges for manufacturers to produce efficient and innovative home & household appliances at affordable prices. As a result, such concerns are anticipated to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Analyst Review

The Household Appliances Market encompasses Major Appliances and Small Appliances, with B2C enterprises and Industry associations playing significant roles. Smart technology solutions, including Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, are transforming household tasks such as food preservation, cleaning, and cooking. White goods like washer-dryers and Smart home appliances are popular choices for working professionals.

However, the Semiconductor chip shortage may impact production and availability. Specialty stores and Online/e-commerce platforms cater to consumer demand. The Consumer Technology Association provides industry insights through Trade data and Survey results, shedding light on Performance factors and consumer preferences.

Market Overview

The Household Appliances Market encompasses a wide range of products, including Major Appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktops, ovens, and washing machines. Smaller appliances like mixers, toasters, and coffee makers are also part of this market. Consumers seek energy-efficient and technologically advanced appliances, such as smart refrigerators and self-cleaning ovens.

The market is expected to grow due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences. The use of advanced technologies like IoT and AI is driving innovation in the Household Appliances Market. Companies are focusing on sustainability and eco-friendliness to cater to the growing demand for environmentally conscious products. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Major Household Appliances



Small Household Appliances

Geography

North America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

