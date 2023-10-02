Household Beauty Appliances Market size is to grow by USD 4.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Andis Co., Beauty by Imagination Inc. and Tescom Denki Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The household beauty appliances market is estimated to grow by USD 4.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.86%. The household beauty appliances market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer household beauty appliances market are Andis Co., Beauty by Imagination Inc., Carol Cole Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FHI Heat, GHD Group Pty Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., JINRI, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lange Hair Inc., T3 Micro Inc., Tescom Denki Co. Ltd., Tria Beauty, Vega, Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a free Sample before buying

Andis Co. - The company offers household beauty appliances such as GTX-EXO trimmer, reSURGE Shaver, and fade master adjustable blade clipper.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main factors that have led to the demand for household beauty appliances in this region are a constant increase in the young population and an increasing acceptance of recent fashion trends in the US. The region's home beauty appliances market is also experiencing an increased demand for flexibility, travel friendliness, and transportable and compact beauty equipment. To meet this growing consumer demand, players have introduced products that are compact, meet a wide range of beauty care needs, and are portable when traveling. Moreover, the presence of significant players in the market in countries such as the US has been a growing phenomenon in the region. Age Science, Andis Corporation, The Beauty Elite Group, and Bio Ionic are some of the main players in this region's market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Evolving fashion trends and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers

Evolving fashion trends and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers Key Trend - Introduction of smart household beauty appliances

- Introduction of smart household beauty appliances Major Challenges - Fluctuating raw material prices used for making beauty appliances

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into segments_custom.sub_comma. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Offline distribution also includes the sale of goods in specialty shops, hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubs, and department stores. In addition, to changing online shopping trends, retail sales via direct channels continued to decline steadily over the years. Furthermore, products are sold by the manufacturers of household beauty appliances through specialist shops and complementary retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, or department stores. Though the offline distribution channel loses its popularity and market share to online channels, there will be growth in sales of these channels via a strong and creative marketing campaign. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Household Beauty Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

