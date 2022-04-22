Household Beauty Appliances Market Size to Increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Kao Corp & Bio Ionic | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Household Beauty Appliances Market size is expected to increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for household beauty appliances in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and the MEA. The growing fashion trends, such as new hairstyles and facial and skin treatments, and their increased adoption among millennials will facilitate the household beauty appliances market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Household Beauty Appliances Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Kao Corp. -The company offers Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, Maximista Thickening Spray, Volumista Mist for Volume, and many more.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Household Beauty Appliances Market Driver:

Evolving fashion trends & increasing fashion consciousness among consumers as brands use a variety of networks for the promotion and marketing of their products:

The key factors driving the global household beauty appliances market growth are the evolving fashion trends and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers as brands use a variety of networks for the promotion and marketing of their products. In addition, the major segment of older people adopting beauty products falls in the age group of 60 years or over. According to the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs, globally, there were 703 million older persons aged 60 or over in 2019. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia were home to the largest number of the world's older population, with 260 million people falling into the age group of 60 years and over. In countries such as the US and Canada, approximately 17% of the population was aged above 60 years in 2019, which is expected to increase to 20% and more by 2030. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Household Beauty Appliances Market Trend:

Introduction of smart household beauty appliances.:

The trend that is driving the global household beauty appliances market growth is the introduction of smart household beauty appliances. Smart household beauty appliances also offer varied features enabling users to address various other beauty concerns using one device. For instance, key market player Foreo offers the Foreo UFO, a smart mask treatment device. The device combines advanced dermal technology with Korean mask formula for proper treatment in seconds. Other vendors such as Romy Paris offer smart household beauty appliances such as a cosmetic formulator called Figure. The device connects to a Romy App mobile application, which analyzes data relating to the consumer's environment. These advantages over conventional household beauty appliances will fuel the sales of new and replacement smart household beauty appliances, consequently driving the market during the forecast period.

Household Beauty Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andis Co., Bio Ionic , Carol Cole Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Deva Concepts LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., GHD Group Pty. Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tria Beauty, Unilever PLC, and VEGA Grieshaber KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

