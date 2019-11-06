"Household Chore Fatigue" Grips More Than Half Of U.S. Military Members, According To New Survey

Managing a household can be so laborious that respondents would give up life's pleasantries just to remove the obstacle of chores from their lives. The survey revealed that one-third of military members would give up social media for chore relief. Additionally, when asked to select potential gifts, military respondents would rather have relief from chores for a year (20%) than the chance to meet their favorite celebrity (16.6%), witness their favorite team win a championship (16.1%) or get free coffee every morning (15.2%).

This is unsurprising considering the significant toll that chores take on the lives of military members. These tasks prove to be an especially heavy burden on military members over the age of 45, with about a third of them spending more than six hours per week on chores. That equals at least 312 hours per year, which could be time better spent for these respondents.

Pet care also plays a role here, as over two-thirds of respondents report having pets, and this adds at least 1 hour for 60% of these pet owners on chores.

According to the survey, relationships run tense when the shared responsibility of household chores arises. 65% of those surveyed report that chores can put stress on relationships. Additionally, 51% report having missed out on time with friends and 31% missed out on time with partners due to the responsibility of chores.

In its commitment to serve military members and veterans nationwide, Valet Living instituted the Valet Giving Heroes program , designed to provide residents of Valet Living Home communities who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with a monthly stipend for free amenity services - home cleans and pet visits - for one year through its proprietary mobile app. Veteran residents are nominated by their spouses, neighbors and friends to participate in Valet Giving Heroes. After receiving the initial list of nominees, veteran residents are contacted directly by a Valet Living associate to thank them for their service and verify details of their service including branch, years of service, occupation or duty, overseas assignments and any special commendations or awards received.

Valet Living has also grown its workforce commitment to military members in the spirit of giving back to those who have given so much for our country. Valet Living is proud to have nearly five percent of its workforce comprised of veterans and is constantly looking to grow that number.

"It is an honor to give back to our military members, veterans and their families," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "We are committed to offering $100,000 in donated amenity services through the Valet Giving Heroes program by 2020, keeping our company mission of serving military members at the forefront of our brand values."

Powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings standard-setting resident amenity services to over 1.3 million apartment homes nationwide. Valet Living Home markets include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, San Antonio and Tampa, and its communities are strategically positioned to grow exponentially in additional markets including Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Washington, D.C.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, concierge services, fitness, maintenance, pet and turns solutions, Valet Living is the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology, but delivered by the best people in the business. Valet Living Home residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by trusted associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

Media Contact: Katherine Espinosa, Katherine_Espinosa@dkcnews.com

SOURCE Valet Living

Related Links

http://www.valetwaste.com

