Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Natural Household Cleaning Products Drives Growth

The global household cleaning products market grew from $106.33 billion in 2022 to $112.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The household cleaning products market is expected to grow to $149.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the household cleaning products market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Unilever PLC., Bombril S/A, CareClean, and For Life Products.

The household cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products such as disinfectants and glass cleaners. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The household cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter on surfaces. These include products such as laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners. These products are generally used to clean soft or hard surfaces in the home. These are packed into easily recognizable bottles sachets and other forms with different colors and fragrances.



North America was the largest region in the household cleaning products market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the household cleaning products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of household cleaning products are dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, surface cleaners, and laundry detergents. Dishwashing products contain detergents that help clean and remove food soil from different types of cooking and serving items. Dishwashing products are mostly used in kitchen appliances. Household cleaning products are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail. House cleaning products are used in various applications such as bathroom, kitchen, and floor.



Increasing awareness of natural household cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of the household cleaning products market. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards natural or green household cleaners as they provide them a sense of sustainability and do not contain hazardous chemicals. This reduces the health-related risks. Many companies are launching home cleaning products that are eco-friendly.



Ingredients transparency is a key trend gaining popularity in the household cleaning products market. Any cleaning product available consists of various ingredients that include various forms of chemicals that help in better cleaning. Consumers are keen to know if the products they are purchasing are natural or plant-based raw materials that are biodegradable and have sustainably sourced substrates. Therefore, companies in the market are rapidly shifting towards providing ingredients transparency to consumers.

For instance, in June 2022, American Cleaning Institute (ACI), a US-based non-profit organization representing producers of institutional, household and industrial cleaning products, launched a new tool, "What Cleaning Ingredients Do", designed to improve consumer understanding through greater transparency and consumer trust The tool is a simple, searchable database of 800+ chemical ingredients commonly found in household cleaners, with consistent consumer-tested ingredient function descriptions to promote consumer understanding.



The countries covered in the household cleaning products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



