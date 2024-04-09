Household Cleaning Products Market, 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household cleaning products market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.60 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global household cleaning products market

The Household Cleaning Products Market in the APAC region is experiencing significant growth due to the expanding middle-class population and increasing disposable income. With over a billion people projected to join the C and C-/D+ class by 2035, demand for various products, including dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners, and laundry detergent, is set to rise. Key players like Bombril SA, Unilever PLC, and Reckitt Benckiser Group dominate the market. Consumers prioritize pricing, fragrance, and eco-friendly options. Natural ingredients and refreshing scents are preferred, with citrus and natural deodorizers popular choices. Companies are responding by using renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable plastics to reduce carbon footprints and promote a healthier lifestyle. The real estate sector plays a crucial role, with housing units increasing in number and demand for cleaning, disinfecting, and deodorizing products rising accordingly. Product visibility, supply deficits, and the growing demand for disinfection goods have led to innovation in packaging formats, such as squeeze-and-pour bottles, and cleaning tools like automatic scrubbers and spray bottles. Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing Products, and home hygiene products continue to evolve, with surface cleansers, disinfectants, and bathroom cleaners leading the way. Companies are focusing on product ingredients, end products, and supply networks to meet consumer demands for eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions.

The Household Cleaning Products Market encompasses a range of essential items for maintaining optimal home hygiene and well-being. These products include surface cleansers, disinfectants, bathroom cleaners, toilet cleaners, floor cleaners, and air care solutions. Amidst the ongoing health concerns, there has been a significant increase in demand for disinfection goods, such as sanitizers and antimicrobial agents. Consumers are increasingly seeking out household cleaners that offer variations in fragrances, disinfecting, and deodorizing capabilities. Product visibility and supply deficits have led to innovations in packaging formats, such as automatic scrubbers, spray bottles, and bucket systems. Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, and Dishwashing Products are key categories within this market. As consumers prioritize health issues, there is a growing emphasis on the importance of proper hygiene and the role these products play in preventing health issues like diarrhea. In conclusion, the Household Cleaning Products Market continues to evolve, catering to consumers' needs for effective, convenient, and eco-friendly solutions for maintaining a clean, healthy, and well-maintained home environment.

Market Drivers

The Household Cleaning Products Market continues to evolve, driven by pricing competition and consumer preferences for fragrance, natural ingredients, and refreshing scents. Vendors innovate with product formulations, using technology such as automated rapid prototyping and refilling systems. For instance, Godrej Group's ProClean line introduced concentrated versions of dishwashing liquid, surface cleaners, bathroom cleaners, and floor cleaners in December 2020. Manufacturers focus on eco-friendly initiatives, using naturally derived ingredients, renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable plastics to reduce carbon footprints. Consumers seek healthier lifestyles, leading to increased demand for household care products like Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, and Dishwashing Products. Real estate sector growth contributes to the market, with housing units requiring regular cleaning, disinfecting, and deodorizing. Product visibility is crucial, with packaging formats like squeeze-and-pour bottles, measuring buckets, automatic scrubbers, and spray bottles catering to various consumer needs. Supply deficits and increased demand for disinfection goods during the pandemic have highlighted the importance of robust supply networks. Air care and home hygiene products, including surface cleansers, disinfectants, and natural deodorizers, have gained prominence. End products' ingredients and their impact on health and the environment remain key considerations, with citrus and natural deodorizers becoming popular choices. Fossil-based ingredients face increasing scrutiny, as consumers opt for more sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives.

