Household Cleaning Products Market Records 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Church and Dwight Co. Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Household Cleaning Products Market in Housewares & Specialties Industry is expected to increase by USD 14.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.86%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for household cleaning products. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The household cleaning product market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company provides its household cleaning products under the brands, Kaboom and Orange GLO.

The company provides its household cleaning products under the brands, Kaboom and Orange GLO. Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a product line of Ajax and Fabuloso multi-use and all purpose cleaners. These products are used for a number of cleaning applications, including surface cleaning, floor cleaning, kitchen cleaning, tables, walls, counters, and more.

The company offers a product line of Ajax and Fabuloso multi-use and all purpose cleaners. These products are used for a number of cleaning applications, including surface cleaning, floor cleaning, kitchen cleaning, tables, walls, counters, and more. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers household cleaning products such as ProClean Toilet Cleaner, ProClean Bathroom Cleaner, and ProClean Floor Cleaner.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The household cleaning products market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household cleaning products in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing middle-class population, along with its increasing disposable income, is driving the market. The growth in the middle-class population will result in an increase in the household's final consumption of various products, including home care products at large.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Household Cleaning Products Market Driver:

Product innovation and portfolio extension:

Product innovation and portfolio extension are some of the key factors driving the growth of the household cleaning products market. Innovations are generally based on functionality, pricing, new ingredients, packaging, and fragrances. Vendors have introduced surface cleaners that protect surfaces from soil buildup and eliminate the need for cleaning every day. They are also considering changing consumer preferences and are introducing new fragrances such as citrus and nature-identical deodorizers and fresheners. Manufacturers are implementing technological advances, such as using automated rapid prototyping machines, implementing refilling technology, and introducing a spray form of products during product processing and packaging stages.

Household Cleaning Products Market Challenge:

Balancing production cost, price, and quality of products:

Manufacturers are introducing newer products in the home care category to gain a competitive advantage. However, it is challenging to improve and enhance production processes while complying with the labeling, packaging, and quality standards of finished products. Therefore, manufacturers optimize their production costs to achieve the expected margins (as a part of their pricing strategy) and the quality of products. During the production of household cleaning products, manufacturers consider factors such as procurement costs, such as raw material cost and logistics cost, and labor costs, which are rising globally.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Water Bottles with Filters Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The water bottles with filters market share is expected to increase by USD 207.55 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62%. Download Free Sample

The water bottles with filters market share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.62%. Download Free Sample Crystalware and Glassware Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The crystalware and glassware market share is expected to increase by USD 4.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download Free Sample

Household Cleaning Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio