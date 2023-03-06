Household cleaning products market size to grow by USD 14.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by product innovation and portfolio extension - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global household cleaning products market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep demand fall and a large-scale supply chain disruption. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the historic information (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027

Global Household Cleaning Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the surface cleaners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles of consumers have favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners, especially in developing countries. To capture the growing demand, vendors are venturing into developing regions such as South America and APAC and tapping the growth potential. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global household cleaning products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global household cleaning products market.

APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as expanding middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, rapid globalization, and the growing awareness regarding hygiene.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

The growth of the market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension. Vendors in the market are coming up with new and innovative products to capture customer interest and gain a competitive advantage. They are implementing technological advancements such as the use of prototyping machines, adopting refilling technology, and introducing spray form of products. Also, the growing awareness about a healthy and pleasant environment at home has encouraged several vendors to introduce products that have different fragrances. Such product innovations by vendors are driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the growth

The growing demand for premium products is the key trend in the market. The demand for premium household cleaning products is increasing in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Japan. Consumers in these countries are well-informed of the availability of advanced cleaning products and hence, look for products that offer better performance and quality. To capitalize on this demand, vendors are introducing a wide range of premium household cleaning products. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenge affecting the market growth

The need to balance production cost, price, and quality of products is a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. Vendors in the market continuously strive to introduce new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. However, it is challenging for them to continuously adapt to new production processes and comply with various quality standards of finished products. In addition, the increase in procurement costs, such as raw material and logistics costs, are forcing them to operate on low-profit margins. Such challenges are hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this household cleaning products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household cleaning products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the household cleaning products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the household cleaning products market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors

Household Cleaning Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China,UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Star Brands Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Venus Laboratories Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zep Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

