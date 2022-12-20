Household cleaning products market size to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global household cleaning products market as a part of the global housewares and specialties market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global housewares, and the specialties market cover a variety of product categories, including cookware, bakeware, tableware, kitchen electrics, and kitchen tools and accessories. The global household cleaning products market size is estimated to increase by the household cleaning products market. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027

Global Household cleaning products market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Household cleaning products market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands, such as arm and hammer, clumpand and seal, clear balance, felinepine, KABOOM, orange GLO, scrub free, and clean shower.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as brite, suavitel, murphy, Palmolive, ajax, fleecy, Pinho sol, axion, cuddly, sta-soft, soupline, and fluffy.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing products, hard surface and WC cleaners, air fresheners, and insect control products.

Kao Corp. - The company offers a wide range of household cleaning products which includes cleaning products for clothes, kitchens, and general home care, fabric softeners, and paper cleaning products.

Unilever Group - The company offers fabric cleaning products, home cleaning products, and air and water purification products. The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as cif, DAY2, domestic, OMO, surf, and sun

Vendor landscape -

The global household cleaning products market is significantly competitive and moderately concentrated, with the presence of a few global and several regional or domestic players that offer an array of household wipes for household and commercial purposes. Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global household wipes market include Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dropps, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Seventh Generation Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, Venus Laboratories Inc., Wipro Ltd., 3M Inc.,

Players differentiate their products based on quality, packaging, pricing, and portfolio. They focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share. They adopt several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Surface cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet cleaners, and Other cleaning agents), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The surface cleaners segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle of consumers has favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners. Consumers have changed their usage patterns for surface cleaners, and these products witness daily usage by most consumers in regions such as APAC. The increasing per capita consumption in developing regions such as South America and APAC is the major driver for this product segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global household cleaning products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global household cleaning products market.

APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan , and India are the three major countries in this region. The growing middle-class population, along with its increasing disposable income, is driving the market. Almost one and a half billion people are expected to enter the middle-income class (C and C-/D+ class) in the next 20 years (until 2035). The growth in the middle-class population will result in an increase in the household's final consumption of various products, including home care products at large.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - Product innovation and portfolio extension are key factors driving the global household cleaning products market growth. To sustain the intensely competitive market, where consumers have an ample number of choices available at various price points, vendors are coming up with new product formulations and subsequent launches. Product innovation and technological advancements play a significant role in the growth of the household cleaning products market.

Key Trends - The growing demand for premium products will fuel the global household cleaning products market growth. Convenience, better packaging, and aesthetic appeal are key attributes of premium household cleaning product brands. Most consumers in these countries are well-informed about the various cleaning products available in the market and look for better performance and high-quality products. Vendors incentivize this to increase their profit margins by charging premium prices for these products, which, in turn, can positively influence growth in this market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The need to balance production cost, price, and quality of products is a major challenge to the global household cleaning products market growth. As the market is growing globally, manufacturers are trying to introduce newer products in the home care category to gain a competitive advantage. However, manufacturers find it challenging to improve and enhance their production processes while complying with the labeling, packaging, and quality standards for finished products.

What are the key data covered in this Household Cleaning Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household cleaning products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the household cleaning products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the household cleaning products industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors

Household Cleaning Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD14.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Star Brands Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Venus Laboratories Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zep Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

