Household Cleaning Products Market to Grow by USD 16.60 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Innovation and Portfolio Expansion, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global household cleaning products market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Product innovation and portfolio extension is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for premium products. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dropps, Earth Friendly Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Star Brands Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Wipro Ltd., and Zep Inc..

Household Cleaning Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dropps, Earth Friendly Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Star Brands Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Wipro Ltd., and Zep Inc.

Market Driver

The premium household cleaning products market in developed economies, including the US, UK, Canada, and Japan, is thriving due to consumer preference for convenience, better packaging, and high-performance items. Vendors capitalize on this trend by pricing these products higher. Key attributes include fragrance, natural ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging. Products like Bar Keepers Friend's Cleanser and Polish, Dishwashing Liquids, and Surface Cleaners are popular. The market is driven by demand for Laundry Detergents, Disinfectants, and Home Hygiene Products. Sustainability is a focus with renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable materials.

Market Challenges

The household cleaning products market is expanding, with manufacturers introducing new items to gain a competitive edge. However, adhering to labeling, packaging, and quality standards while minimizing production costs is a challenge. Factors like procurement, raw materials, logistics, and labor costs are rising. Key players like Unilever and Procter & Gamble address environmental concerns, harsh chemicals, and consumer needs through product innovation, pricing, and sustainability in segments like laundry detergent, surface cleaners, and toilet cleansers.

Segment Overview

This household cleaning products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Surface cleaners

1.2 Dishwashing products

1.3 Toilet cleaners

1.4 Other cleaning agents Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Surface cleaners- The Household Cleaning Products Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in developing regions such as South America and APAC, driven by increasing per capita consumption and changing lifestyles. However, environmental concerns over harsh chemical products and hours spent cleaning have led to a shift towards more eco-friendly and convenient solutions. The laundry detergent segment, which includes clean clothes and stain removal, is a major contributor to household spending. However, concerns over fossil fuel ingredients and the availability of cheap substitutes, such as laundry bars, have prompted strategic launches of innovative, branded products. Surface cleaners, including disinfectant cleaners, multi-purpose cleaners, lavatory cleaners, and specialty cleaners, are in high demand due to hygiene and health issues, such as diarrhea. Reckitt Benckiser Group, a leading player, offers variations in fragrances and packaging to cater to changing consumer preferences. Dishwashing products and toilet cleansers also witness high demand due to personal hygiene and sanitation needs. Product innovation, price-sensitivity, and the availability of solid abrasive particles and thickened liquid matrices have led to the use of trigger sprays, aerosol cans, and pump-actuated bottles in household cleaners. The market for household cleaners continues to evolve, with a focus on hygienic lifestyles and the use of glass, mirrored, stainless, and wood surfaces. Quality and packaging remain key factors in consumer decision-making.

Research Analysis

The Household Cleaning Products Market encompasses a range of essential items for maintaining optimal home hygiene and well-being. These products include surface cleansers, disinfectants, bathroom cleaners, toilet cleaners, floor cleaners, and air care solutions. Amidst the ongoing health concerns, there has been a significant increase in demand for disinfection goods, such as sanitizers and antimicrobial agents. Consumers are increasingly seeking out household cleaners that offer variations in fragrances, disinfecting, and deodorizing capabilities. Product visibility and supply deficits have led to innovations in packaging formats, such as automatic scrubbers, spray bottles, and bucket systems. Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, and Dishwashing Products are key categories within this market. As consumers prioritize health issues, there is a growing emphasis on the importance of proper hygiene and the role these products play in preventing health issues like diarrhea. In conclusion, the Household Cleaning Products Market continues to evolve, catering to consumers' needs for effective, convenient, and eco-friendly solutions for maintaining a clean, healthy, and well-maintained home environment.

Market Research Overview

The Household Cleaning Products market is a significant sector, encompassing a variety of items used to maintain clean and hygienic environments in homes. These products include surfactants, cleansers, disinfectants, and fragrances. Producers of these items employ various production processes, such as saponification and dispersion. Household cleaning products come in various forms, like liquids, powders, and sprays. Brands offer a range of cleansers for different areas of the home, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and living spaces. Some products are designed for specific tasks, like stain removal or glass cleaning. Producers also prioritize eco-friendliness and sustainability in their offerings, with biodegradable and recyclable packaging becoming increasingly common. The market for household cleaning products is driven by factors like population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences.

