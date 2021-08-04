Household Composters Market analysis in Household Products Industry | $ 329.38 Mn growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The household composters market is set to grow by USD 329.38 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The increasing adoption of online sales platforms is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The household composters market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Household Composters Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Stationary
- Tumbler
- Compacting
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the household composters market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Algreen Products, Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc, Natures Footprint, Inc., Presto Products Co., Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Household Composters Market size
- Household Composters Market trends
- Household Composters Market industry analysis
The presence of stringent laws to regulate household waste disposal and recycle management is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of alternative solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household composters market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household composters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the household composters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household composters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household composters market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Tumbler - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stationary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Compacting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Algreen Products, Inc.
- Enviro World Corp.
- Envirocycle Systems Inc.,
- Exaco Trading Co.
- Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.
- Good Ideas Inc
- Natures Footprint, Inc.
- Presto Products Co.
- Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
