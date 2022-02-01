Household Composters Market: Segmentations by Product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global household composters market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market within the global industrial market.

Household Composters Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of household composters is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Waste collection

Waste sorting

Waste treatment and disposal

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The household composters market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the household composters market, including some of the vendors such as Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Menasha Corp., Probiotic Holdings, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Track Trading Co.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household composters market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Algreen Products Inc. - Offers a variety of household composters like Soil Saver Composter, Solar Digester, Tumbling Composter, and others.

Offers a variety of household composters like Soil Saver Composter, Solar Digester, Tumbling Composter, and others. Enviro World Corp. - Offers household composters such as FreeGarden Earth Compost Bin which Is used in backyard composting.

Offers household composters such as FreeGarden Earth Compost Bin which Is used in backyard composting. Good Ideas Inc. - Offers a variety of household composters such as Compost Wizard, Compost Wizard Dueling Tumbler, Compost Wizard Eco Square, and others.

Geographical Highlights

The household composters market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. In APAC, China and Japan are the two most important markets for household composters market. The market in this region will expand faster than the markets in MEA and South America.

The presence of high-income consumers who prefer innovative and eco-friendly ways of disposing of recurring organic wastes, as well as notable improvements in living standards, urbanization, and consumer preference for cost-effective and hassle-free waste management systems, are driving household composter sales in the region. Other factors that will support market expansion include an increase in residential construction activities due to an increase in the number of migrants in Western European nations, increasing urbanization, and growing interest in gardening.

Moreover, countries like the US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy are the key market for the household composters market in Europe, owing to the increase in residential construction activities due to a rise in the number of migrants in Western European countries, rapid urbanization, and growing interest in gardening in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Household Composters Key Market Drivers:

Effective supply chain management

Municipalities throughout the world, particularly in developed countries, are launching public awareness campaigns to encourage people to utilize home composters. Household composters aid in the recycling of recurrent waste and the production of compost for use in gardening. Composters reduce the amount of waste collected by municipalities, lowering waste management expenditures overall. Composting at home is regarded as one of the most practical and cost-effective waste management methods.

Household Composters Key Market Trends:

Increased investment in R&D

Another key factor driving the market share rise of household composters is increased R&D spending. Vendors are investing in research and development to provide new composters that incorporate novel and technologically sophisticated features. For example, since its establishment in 2009, Enviro World Corporation, one of the leading vendors, has committed over a million dollars in product and service development. The primary goal of product and service development is to provide consumers with innovative, industry-leading, and highly differentiated composters.

Customize Your Report

Household Composters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 317.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Forest City Models, and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Menasha Corp., Natures Footprint, Inc., Probiotic Holdings, Sampoorn Zero Waste, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., ad Track Trading Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

