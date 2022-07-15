Household Insecticide Market records a CAGR of 5.64%, Increasing the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases to boost market growth - Technavio

The Household Insecticide Market is segmented based on

Product

Sprays



Vaporizers



Mosquito Coils



Baits



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Some of the major vendors of the household insecticide market in the Household Products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Genesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household insecticide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

Household Insecticide Market size

Household Insecticide Market trends

Household Insecticide Market industry analysis

Household Insecticide Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist household insecticide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household insecticide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household insecticide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household insecticide market vendors

Household Insecticide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, Indonesia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Sprays - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Mosquito coils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Baits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Dabur India Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Dabur India Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 59: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Enesis Group

Exhibit 61: Enesis Group - Overview



Exhibit 62: Enesis Group - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Enesis Group - Key offerings

11.5 FMC Corp.

Exhibit 64: FMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: FMC Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: FMC Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 67: FMC Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 76: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

11.9 S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Exhibit 79: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 82: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Exhibit 90: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

