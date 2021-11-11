Household insecticide Market size to increase by USD 4.95 Bn | Technavio's Research Insights highlight Increasing Prevalence of Mosquito-borne Diseases as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global household insecticide market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

Vendors operating in the global household insecticide market are focusing on product innovation to increase their market penetration among rural and urban households. They are also introducing new and innovative products at competitive prices to stay competitive in the market.

Some vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. For Instance, in June 2021, FMC Corp. partnered with Aragen Life Sciences to develop chemistry, biological, and chemical processes.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the household insecticide market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 58% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as China, US, Japan, India, and Indonesia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for household insecticide during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases as the major trend influencing the household insecticide market. The number of mosquito-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, leprosy, infectious hepatitis, poliomyelitis, diarrhea, helminthic infections, and others are increasing across the world. According to WHO, about 229 million cases of malaria were reported in 2019 and 409,000 deaths were caused by the same. In the same year, WHO reported 31 million dengue cases in the Americas. The increasing prevalence of such diseases is creating demand for effective ways of containing the diseases. This is encouraging vendors to introduce new and improved mosquito repellents and care products, thereby driving the market growth.

However, the increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices is expected to reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. The outbreak of communicable diseases worldwide has significantly increased the demand for insect repellants and pest control devices. Besides, increasing environmental awareness among people and low tolerance toward pests and termites have fostered the growth of the residential pest control devices industry over the years. This is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market for vendors.

Household Insecticide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

