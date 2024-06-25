Household Water Purifier Filter Market size is set to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, Technological innovations for product differentiation to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household water purifier filter market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.27% during the forecast period. Technological innovations for product differentiation is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in online sales and omnichannel retailing. However, availability of packaged drinking water poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Amway Corp., AQUAPHOR International OU, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRITA SE, Eureka Forbes Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ispring water system LLC, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Pall Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, PSI Water Filters Australia, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Whirlpool Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global household water purifier filter market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Technology (RO purification filters, Gravity-based purification filters, and UV purification filters), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Amway Corp., AQUAPHOR International OU, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRITA SE, Eureka Forbes Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ispring water system LLC, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Pall Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, PSI Water Filters Australia, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global household water purifier filter market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and increased internet usage. Consumers research and compare filters online, leading brands to focus on e-commerce sales. Investments in account management, supply-chain, and product assortments have increased. Customer reviews are valuable for manufacturers. Major players like Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, and Jasper Infotech offer various filters online. While offline sales dominate, e-commerce growth is substantial, with approximately one-quarter of the world's population purchasing filters online in 2019. Even traditional retailers like Target and Walmart expand their online presence. This presents opportunities for vendors to penetrate the market through online sales and omnichannel retailing.

The household water purifier filter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the importance of clean and safe water. Filtration technologies like reverse osmosis, activated carbon, and UV treatment are popular choices. Carbon filters remove impurities, while RO systems remove dissolved salts and minerals. Pre-filters and post-filters ensure longer filter life and better performance. Membrane technologies like UF and NF are also gaining traction. Brands offer various capacities and designs to cater to diverse consumer needs. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Packaged drinking water has emerged as a preferred choice for consumers due to its convenience and affordability. Major players like Bisleri, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company dominate this market. The increasing adoption of packaged water is expected to decrease the demand for household water purifier filters. Companies offer packaged water in various sizes, including 5 liters and 20 liters. Effective marketing strategies highlighting the purity of packaged water further boost sales, potentially restricting the expansion of the global household water purifier filter market during the forecast period.

The household water purifier filter market faces several challenges. Mechanisms for filtering contaminants like lead, chlorine, and bacteria are essential. However, ensuring consistent filtration and maintaining filters can be difficult. Costs for replacement filters and frequent maintenance add to the challenge. Additionally, filters may not effectively remove all contaminants, such as pesticides and industrial chemicals. Furthermore, consumers may find it difficult to understand which filters are best for their specific water needs. These issues require innovative solutions to ensure clean, safe water for households.

Segment Overview

This household water purifier filter market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Technology 2.1 RO purification filters

2.2 Gravity-based purification filters

2.3 UV purification filters Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The household water purifier filter market is thriving due to increasing consumer awareness about water quality. Filters are essential for removing impurities and contaminants, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. Companies are innovating to provide filters with advanced technologies, making them more effective and convenient for consumers. The market is expected to grow significantly due to rising demand and technological advancements.

Research Analysis

The Household Water Purifier Filter Market encompasses various filtration methods, including Ion Exchange, Reverse Osmosis (RO), and Activated Carbon, designed to eliminate unwanted contaminants and impurities from potable water. These filters target taste, odor, hardness, pathogens, pesticides, and other dissolved inorganic solids, ensuring water safety for human consumption. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration Systems utilize a semipermeable membrane and pressure differential mechanism to filter contaminants, providing protection against water-borne diseases and health risks such as diarrhea, skin diseases, and eye diseases, including Trachoma, which can lead to visual impairment and blindness. Activated Carbon filters, another essential component, absorb organic contaminants, while Ion Exchange filters target hardness ions like Magnesium and Calcium. These filters play a crucial role in developing economies, where access to clean water is a significant concern, and maintaining a proper mineral intake is essential for overall health.

Market Research Overview

The Household Water Purifier Filter Market encompasses various technologies and solutions designed to enhance the quality of water for residential applications. Filtration techniques, such as activated carbon, reverse osmosis, and UV light, are commonly used to remove impurities and contaminants. These filters help mitigate health risks associated with contaminated water, providing peace of mind for consumers. Additionally, the market offers a range of maintenance services and replacement filters to ensure optimal performance. The market is driven by increasing awareness of water quality and health concerns, as well as government regulations and initiatives. The use of advanced technologies and consumer preferences for convenient and cost-effective solutions continue to shape the market landscape.

