Household Wipes Market Size to Grow by USD 1.28 billion | 3M Co. and Amway Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

In-Scope:

Offline:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the offline segment under the distribution channel category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. An increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other convenience stores is driving the sales of household wipes through offline channels.

Out-of-Scope:

Online

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

Key Companies- 3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC among others.

Driver- Favorable features of household wipes

Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices for nonwoven fabric

Vendor Insights-

The household wipes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers household wipes such as Scotch Brite power pickup, dusting cloth, and microfiber kitchen cloth.

The company offers household wipes such as Scotch Brite power pickup, dusting cloth, and microfiber kitchen cloth. Amway Corp. - The company offers household wipes such as Home L.O.C. multi-purpose.

The company offers household wipes such as Home L.O.C. multi-purpose. Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers household wipes such as dish wipes under the subsidiary Palmolive.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Household Wipes Market Driver:

Favorable features of household wipes:

The demand for household cleaning products, such as detergents, cleaning sprays, liquid soaps, and wipes, has increased globally. Vendors in the market offer various types of household wipes. Household wipes are classified by the fabric into woven and nonwoven.

Household Wipes Market Challenge:

Fluctuating raw material prices for nonwoven fabric:

The price of nonwoven fabrics fluctuates year-over-year and across countries such as India and China. To overcome the volatility in prices, manufacturers are sourcing natural fibers such as bamboo fiber. This has helped them replace synthetic polymers, such as polyester, used in nonwoven fabric. These factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Household Wipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 94: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 98: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 102: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 103: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 105: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 107: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nice Pak Products Inc.

Exhibit 112: Nice Pak Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nice Pak Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Nice Pak Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 115: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

10.10 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Exhibit 119: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 122: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 126: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 129: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

