HouseLens, Uplift Data Partners Join Forces to Offer Real Estate Drone Services

"When we connected with the leadership at Uplift, we discovered a shared desire to make the residential real estate process easier and more successful for everyone involved," says HouseLens Founder & CEO Andrew Crefeld. "We see affordable, accessible drone imaging as a key part of that vision."

Beginning in May, residential real estate agents who book a HouseLens Double or Triple Play will be able to add five to seven drone photos and up to 30 seconds of drone video footage for just $149. Drone content will be edited seamlessly into the primary HouseLens shoot and delivered through HouseLens' mobile-first Agent Portal and single-property webpages. The two companies have quietly been completing test shoots together to ensure that their processes align.

"We're proud to partner with HouseLens, a company that has a strong customer base and exceptional technology systems to move the residential real estate market and its tools into the next generation," said Suzanne El-Moursi, President of Uplift Data Partners. "Our platform covers compliance and regulatory requirements so that agents can book with confidence, and our network of highly-trained, industry-leading drone pilots enables large-scale, nationwide coverage. This is a best-in-class partnership, and I look forward to continuing it into the future."

HouseLens, founded in 2008, has been offering FAA-approved drone services since early 2016. Uplift Data Partners was founded in 2015 as an FAA-approved drone imaging provider to the construction, real estate, insurance, and energy industries. Together, the two companies are hoping to provide agents an improved marketing platform.

"As the market has evolved, we've realized that agents need a more affordable and comprehensive drone option to power their marketing," says HouseLens' Crefeld. "The Uplift team have demonstrated their ability to help us provide that in a professional, consistent way."

About HouseLens

Founded in 2008, HouseLens is the nation's leading provider of visual marketing services for real estate. Offerings include professional photography, walk-through video, interactive 3D models, floor plans, drone services, and more. For more information, visit HouseLens.com or contact HouseLens Director of Marketing Kathryn Royster at kroyster@houselens.com.

About Uplift Data Partners

Uplift Data Partners enables enterprise companies to capture aerial data. The platform solves for compliance, airspace, and dispatch of commercially trained pilots at the touch of a button. The company operates America's most experienced network of certified drone pilots over construction sites. Uplift's turnkey data service supports construction managers and BIM engineers during pre-construction, construction and inspection. Uplift drones collect 3D data accurately to five centimeters, preventing rework, reducing waste, increasing safety, and boosting margins. Based in Chicago, the privately held firm operates across North America. We Fly. You Get Data.

