HouseMaster Home Inspection Launches Financing Program

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the company's 40-year history, HouseMaster – the original home inspection franchise brand – is offering up to 50 percent financing toward their initial franchise fee.

The company is looking to grow rapidly in several key markets, with major growth opportunities in San Diego, Portland, Houston, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. These expansion plans and the attractive financing offer position HouseMaster to add to the 325-plus markets it currently services. For as little as $20,000, a new franchisee can qualify for financing, leaving more capital to help launch the business.



In addition to financing offered by HM Services, LLC, the parent company of HouseMaster, HouseMaster partners with Benetrends, a leader in 401K rollovers and SBA loans with a full suite a small business funding products. Benetrends also offers financing to HouseMaster's sister company PatchMaster, a drywall specialty repair franchise.

"We are proud to have the highest average gross sales of any franchise company in the home inspection industry as documented in our Franchise Disclosure Document," said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. "We have proven our system works when the right candidate follows our system. These new financing options will bring our opportunity to even more of those candidates."

HouseMaster launched as the first company to franchise in the home inspection industry in 1979, almost 10 years before any other franchise in the space. Kathleen's father Ken Austin began a home inspection business in Central New Jersey in the early 1970s and built it into a statewide, multi-inspector business. HouseMaster is modeled after his pioneering company.



"A home inspection business can be an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to start a home-based business, or who has an interest in houses or real estate," Kathleen Kuhn added. "It is a great investment that can be both financially and personally rewarding."



Most states require some form of licensing for home inspectors. HouseMaster has an affiliate training company, the National Institute of Building Inspectors (NIBI.com), which helps HouseMaster franchisees learn what they need to know to meet most state licensing requirements and become a knowledgeable inspector.



For more information on the HouseMaster franchise offering, visit housemasterfranchise.com.



About HouseMaster



Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.



To learn about franchise opportunities, visit housemasterfranchise.com or call 866.743.9522.

