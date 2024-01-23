HOUSEPLANT® AND OCB® ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH BEST-IN-CLASS ROLLING PAPERS AND CONES

Industry Leaders Excite and Disrupt the Rolling Paper Market, Bringing Unmatched Quality and Category Authority to U.S. and Canadian Consumers

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houseplant , a cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Michael Mohr, and OCB – a 106-year-old, family-owned French-made rolling paper company, announce today the upcoming launch of Houseplant by OCB. The long-term partnership and product collaboration, launching to consumers online on February 16th and rolling out in retail this spring, will allow cannabis consumers to elevate their smoking experience with a line of sustainable, meticulously crafted rolling papers and cones in bamboo, brown rice, and classic varieties.

Houseplant's product development process includes both creating products that the Founders wish existed and curating the very best products they can find. Driven by a lack of consumer education around rolling papers and a desire for consumers to taste the plant and not the paper, both Houseplant and OCB identified this partnership as a chance to educate consumers and fill a massive void in the rolling paper market with a line of high-quality products that all parties could proudly stand behind.

OCB has a global reputation for being the premier paper of choice for generations and is led today by Don Levin, founder of Republic Brands. Houseplant is a category leader in its own right as the leading lifestyle company rooted in cannabis, setting the high standard for beautifully designed products for people's homes and daily lives that elevate the smoking experience.

"From the first time Don and I spoke, the potential of what we could achieve together was clear," said Houseplant Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Mohr. "The alignment of OCB's best-in-class paper products with Houseplant's smoking category authority creates a winning combination that will resonate with consumers and become the simple, trusted choice for rolling papers and cones."

Crafted from ethically sourced and responsibly harvested fibers, the new Houseplant by OCB product line features ultra-thin rolling papers and cones in three unique varieties, including:

Bamboo: The perfect sustainable alternative, bamboo fibers are strong, making a durable unbleached rolling paper with a slow, even burn and a clean nearly tasteless finish.

The perfect sustainable alternative, bamboo fibers are strong, making a durable unbleached rolling paper with a slow, even burn and a clean nearly tasteless finish. Brown Rice: Made with real rice ethically sourced from the protected wetlands of the Camargue delta in France, these are the only papers made with real rice fibers blended with organic hemp from Champagne and deliver a silky smooth smoking experience.

Made with real rice ethically sourced from the protected wetlands of the Camargue delta in France, these are the only papers made with real rice fibers blended with organic hemp from Champagne and deliver a silky smooth smoking experience. Classic: Crafted by French artisans and made with FSC-certified, sustainable wood fibers, these premium white rolling papers, like all OCB papers, are free of dye and chlorine to savor the smoke's natural flavor.

"Houseplant is synonymous with elevated and thoughtfully designed products. The dedication to their craft and respect for their consumers are characteristics that we hold in high esteem at OCB," said Levin. "The launch of Houseplant by OCB represents a true partnership between two companies that are masters in their respective crafts and provides an opportunity to offer a carefully curated assortment of craft papers for consumers who care enough to smoke the very best."

"Going to France and seeing the highest quality rolling papers get made from start to finish was literally a dream of mine," said Rogen. "We were blown away by the process and are so happy to have found a partner that cares as much as we do about giving weed smokers the elevated experience they have always deserved."

Notably, OCB is one of the only companies in the world that makes its paper from field to finish, beginning with sustainably harvested, regionally grown fibers like bamboo, real rice, organic hemp, flax, and FSC-certified wood. These fibers are processed into pulp and expertly turned into large rolls of ultra-thin paper, which are sent to OCB's booklet factory in Perpignan, France for finishing. All products use a proprietary blend of natural Acacia gums that are vegan, GMO-Free, and responsibly harvested.

Houseplant by OCB will be available for purchase online on Houseplant.com beginning February 16th. It will be available in stores at retailers across the U.S. and Canada beginning in Spring 2024.

About Houseplant: Founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Mohr, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, Houseplant is a lifestyle company born out of contemporary cannabis culture that creates and curates thoughtful design-led and innovative products. The company unifies the worlds of "House" and "Plant" to offer an enriched cannabis experience through one-of-a-kind expert insights paired perfectly with highly functional, premium products for people's homes and daily lives. To learn more, please visit www.houseplant.com .

About OCB: The OCB brand was born in 1918. We're imagined, invented, grown, harvested, milled, and manufactured in France. Our name pays homage to the Odet River, the Cascadec Mill, and our roots in France. Today, our family-owned paper mill sits on Lake Léman (Lake Geneva) in the foothills of the French Alps, and our rolling paper booklets are made in Perpignan, where Jean Bardou invented them in 1838. The Lighthouse watermark on each of our papers is our beacon of excellence and represents OCB's commitment to quality, craft, and innovation. To learn more, please visit www.ocbusa.com .

About Republic Brands: The world's leading rolling company, Republic Brands holds the most extensive portfolio in the category, including OCB®, JOB®, e-z wider®, DRUM®, Premier®, Gambler®, and TOP® brands. With a 200-year-old cultural legacy, the family-owned company is known for innovations such as sustainable bamboo, hemp, and flax fiber papers and cones, a proprietary blend of natural Acacia gums. Production facilities' certifications include internationally recognized ISO 9001 for quality management, 14001 environmental management, and 45001 occupational health and safety, and GMP standards. Republic Brands brings consumers the best experience from plant to puff by combining old-world artisan quality with modern sensibilities. With its wide-reaching distribution network across more than 100 countries, Republic Brands and its affiliates operate seven manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.republicbrands.com .

