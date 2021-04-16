Houseplant Launches at The Apothecarium's California Dispensaries

Seth Rogen's New Cannabis Brand are Now Available at Apothecarium Dispensaries in San Francisco, Berkeley and Capitola

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Apothecarium is offering cannabis from Houseplant, the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, at its five California dispensaries. The Apothecarium has three San Francisco locations (Castro, SOMA and Marina) and one each in Berkeley and Capitola (outside of Santa Cruz).

"With the vast number of dispensaries in California, we put a lot of effort into identifying the right ones that align with Houseplant's values," said Seth Rogen, Co-Founder of Houseplant. "The Apothecarium shares the same commitment to creating a strong consumer experience that we pride ourselves on and we are thrilled to bring our three initial strains to their stores in the Bay Area."

Houseplant is launching with three flower strains, all of which will be available at The Apothecarium, including: Diablo Wind (sativa), Pancake Ice (sativa) and Pink Moon (indica). Like their founder's groundbreaking film "Pineapple Express", Houseplant strains are named after weather phenomena. Each strain will be sold in a custom tin.

"We are so proud to be one of the very first dispensaries in California to offer Houseplant to our customers," said Ryan Hudson, CEO and co-founder of The Apothecarium. "Seth, Evan and everyone at Houseplant love and respect cannabis as much as we do. We simply cannot wait to share their beautiful and delicious flowers with our guests."

"We've been working with the Houseplant team for more than a year and are grateful to have a partner that shares so many of our values, including an emphasis on cannabis education, quality, reform of cannabis laws and beautifully designed, recyclable packaging."

"Seth has been hands-on during the process, spending time with our store managers to make sure they know the products and how much care has gone into vetting and selecting the best strains. We think our guests are going to love Houseplant."

About The Apothecarium

The Apothecarium is recognized as one of the nation's premier cannabis dispensaries, with an emphasis on education via in-depth one-on-one consultations from highly trained cannabis consultants. The company was founded by three first cousins and two family friends in 2011. Our dispensaries are known for providing educational events that are open to the public at no cost -- and for welcoming seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and people with serious medical conditions. The Apothecarium's flagship San Francisco dispensary was named the best-designed dispensary in the country by Architectural Digest. Patients and customers may order at our dispensaries or online for pickup or delivery at apothecarium.com [apothecarium.com].

The Apothecarium is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. We have donated more than $400,000 in cash to community groups and nonprofits -- plus more than $300,000 worth of in-kind donations.

All Apothecarium dispensaries continue to implement safety measures to protect guests and team members. Protocols include strict social distancing inside and outside the dispensaries, a mask requirement for everyone inside the dispensaries, no contact check-in procedures and ongoing sanitizing throughout the day.

CA Licenses: C10-0000523-LIC; C10-0000522-LIC; C10-0000515-LIC, C10-0000738-LIC, C10-0000706-LIC

SOURCE TerrAscend

Related Links

https://www.terrascend.com/

