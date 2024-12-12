HOUSEPLANT LAUNCHES READY-TO-DRINK THC-INFUSED SPARKLING WATERS

"At Houseplant, our approach has always been to create the products we wish existed—and to do so with the highest standards," said Houseplant Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Mohr. "It has been thrilling to innovate with THC beverages, creating a drink that's both accessible in strength and convenient, in a familiar, smoke-free format. For experienced consumers, it's an exciting new option and for the THC-curious, it's a welcome entry point."

Since its U.S. debut in March 2021, Houseplant has been a leader in destigmatizing cannabis culture with its beautiful and thoughtfully designed lifestyle and home goods. Each of Houseplant's products has a story behind it that has been brought to life through thoughtful planning and execution, and the same goes for its THC-Infused beverages.

"Not every situation is right for smoking, and not everyone wants to smoke," said Houseplant Co-Founder, Seth Rogen. "Houseplant beverages offer an approachable dose that's perfect for those trying THC for the first time and for regular consumers like me who will love having a delicious, low-calorie, drinkable option. It's sparkling water with THC in it - everybody loves a Houseplant."

Houseplant's beverages are refreshingly light and feature all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and zero calories in great-tasting, well-loved flavor profiles.

Houseplant Pineapple: Made with all-natural ingredients, this tropical flavor bursts with the sweetness of real pineapple without any added sugar.

Made with all-natural ingredients, this tropical flavor bursts with the sweetness of real pineapple without any added sugar. Houseplant Citrus: This grapefruit-forward blend offers a bright and tangy citrus taste with no added sugar. Crafted with simple, all-natural ingredients.

This grapefruit-forward blend offers a bright and tangy citrus taste with no added sugar. Crafted with simple, all-natural ingredients. Houseplant Black Cherry: This rich, elevated, and all-natural flavor offers a bold, luscious cherry taste with no added sugar.

This rich, elevated, and all-natural flavor offers a bold, luscious cherry taste with no added sugar. Houseplant Blackberry: This beverage features an optimal blend of tart and sweet with mouth-watering blackberry notes, crafted with simple, all-natural flavors.

"Launching THC Beverages in the U.S. was a natural step in our evolution as Houseplant grows and works to redefine what it means to participate in cannabis culture without the stigma," said Mohr. "We are excited to be a part of this THC renaissance and look forward to bringing more products to market that millions of people are proud to own and consume."

Houseplant THC-infused sparkling waters will continue to roll out in additional stores and markets in 2025 and, as of today, are available to ship to select states direct-to-consumer via DrinkHouseplant.com .

About Houseplant: Founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Mohr, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, Houseplant is a lifestyle company born out of contemporary cannabis culture that creates and curates thoughtful design-led, and innovative products. The company unifies the worlds of "House" and "Plant" to offer an enriched experience through one-of-a-kind expert insights paired perfectly with highly functional, premium products for people's homes and daily lives. To learn more, please visit www.houseplant.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Houseplant