Housewife Chronicles: USA Today Bestselling Author Jennifer Snow Announces Her New Upmarket Women's Fiction

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Snow's new upmarket women's fiction Housewife Chronicles, coming January 12, 2021, offers readers an inside look into the not so picture perfect world of upper-class, suburban housewives in this edgy, dark comedy with a hint of mystery. Featuring a relatable, sympathetic cast of quirky characters and a theme of learning to start over, the novel will resonate with fans of women's literature with a female-focused plot.

Housewife Chronicles Jennifer Snow

Jennifer Snow is breathing fresh new air into a market that is rapidly evolving. With further books in the works, Snow has plans to continue publishing in this new genre.

"Prepare to have your heartstrings tugged!"

--New York Times bestselling author Lori Wilde



"Jennifer Snow is one clever writer."

--RT Book Reviews



"Never too late to join the growing ranks of Jennifer Snow fans."

--Fresh Fiction



"Ms. Snow brings the drama, heat, and heart along with a great cast of characters."

--Harlequin Junkie

Synopsis:

Her husband's death should have been the worst thing to happen to her that year…

Finding out her husband was cheating on her two weeks before his death should have been the worst thing to happen to Beth Cartwright that year. But being a widowed, single mom in a community of upper-class housewives is proving to be far more difficult.



Living next door to her husband's mistress - Gina Thompson, a hot yoga instructor - has Beth wanting to pack up her teenage kids and get the hell out of the neighborhood. But when she becomes a suspect in her husband's death, she needs to rely on the other neighborhood housewives and her husband's mistress to prove she is innocent.



Housewife Chronicles is a dark comedy with a hint of mystery and a focus on unlikely female friendships.





About the Author:

Jennifer Snow is an award winning, USA Today Bestselling author of over 35 romance and thriller novels. Publishing with Grand Central, Harlequin, Berkley and Thomas & Mercer, she has over ten years of experience crafting stories that connect with readers worldwide. Her books have been translated into five different languages and have been optioned for film and television. She has won the Booksellers' Best Award and has received Starred Reviews from Publishers' Weekly.

Jennifer is the writer of the Mistletoe series of screenplays. She is known for her romantic comedies and female-driven dramas for TV and film. In 2014, she was a finalist in the New York Screenplay Contest for her work "Mistletoe Fever." She's also written true-crime and thriller screenplays as work-for-hire assignments for various production companies.

Her film work is represented by Alexia Melocchi at Little Studio Films and her literary work is represented by Jill Marsal at the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency. More info can be found on her website: www.jennifersnowauthor.com

Contact:

Jennifer Snow

780-399-3363

[email protected]

SOURCE Jennifer Snow