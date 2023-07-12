Housing Affordability Trust Empowers Local Nonprofits with $3.7 Million in Funding

HAT Strengthens Birmingham's Initiatives with Amplified Support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Housing Affordability Trust (HAT) unveiled the latest recipients of its annual grants, allocating some $3.7 million to 31 local organizations dedicated to bridging the gap between escalating housing costs and the urgent needs of families, the elderly and disabled people.

HAT is committed to addressing the needs of families in need by supporting local organizations that provide housing and essential services. Since 2017, HAT has disbursed over $26 million in grants to nonprofits, initiatives, and charitable endeavors focused on housing.

The 2023 recipients are:

AIDS Alabama Heart Gallery Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama BuildUP JCHA, JCHA Housing & Development Changed Lives Christian Center Mercy Deliverance Ministries Children's Aid Society Miles College Community Development Corp Collat Jewish Family Services Neighborhood Housing Services Common Thread One Roof Community Care Development Network Ronald McDonald House Cooperative Downtown Ministries Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham Downtown Jimmie Hale Mission, Inc. The Foundry Ministries East Lake Initiative The Link of Cullman County Freedom Rain The Wellhouse Girls Inc United Way Grace House Ministries Will Bright Foundation Habitat for Humanity Woodlawn Foundation

"With continued instability in the housing market and rising costs impacting low-income families, the Housing Affordability Trust is proud to continue our long-term efforts to expand affordable, accessible housing options," said Sam Parker, Chairman of HAT's Board of Directors. "This funding will support organizations working on every aspect of affordable housing, from transitional housing and supportive services, to counseling, to new construction."

This year's initiatives include a substantial grant to United Way for Meals on Wheels of Central Alabama. This funding aims to enhance the lives of seniors, enabling them to age in place safely. With HAT's support, 1,100 senior citizens will receive regular meal deliveries, accompanied by volunteer outreach, in-home assessments, and additional meals for those in need. HAT also contributes to the local housing landscape by directly supporting initiatives like Habitat for Humanity Birmingham. Approximately 30 affordable homes will be purchased and developed through HAT's funding, providing much-needed housing options for the community.

ABOUT THE HOUSING AFFORDABILITY TRUST (HAT): Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Housing Affordability Trust was established by the Jefferson County Housing Authority and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. Board members are Chairman Sam Parker, Vice-Chairman Hugo Isom, Michael Davis, and Perry Shuttlesworth. For more information, visit housingaffordabilitytrust.com.

