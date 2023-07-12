Housing Affordability Trust Empowers Local Nonprofits with $3.7 Million in Funding

News provided by

Housing Affordability Trust

12 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

HAT Strengthens Birmingham's Initiatives with Amplified Support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Housing Affordability Trust (HAT) unveiled the latest recipients of its annual grants, allocating some $3.7 million to 31 local organizations dedicated to bridging the gap between escalating housing costs and the urgent needs of families, the elderly and disabled people. 

HAT is committed to addressing the needs of families in need by supporting local organizations that provide housing and essential services. Since 2017, HAT has disbursed over $26 million in grants to nonprofits, initiatives, and charitable endeavors focused on housing.

The 2023 recipients are:

AIDS Alabama

Heart Gallery

Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama

BuildUP

JCHA, JCHA Housing & Development

Changed Lives Christian Center

Mercy Deliverance Ministries

Children's Aid Society

Miles College Community Development Corp

Collat Jewish Family Services

Neighborhood Housing Services

Common Thread

One Roof

Community Care Development Network

Ronald McDonald House

Cooperative Downtown Ministries

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham

Downtown Jimmie Hale Mission, Inc.

The Foundry Ministries

East Lake Initiative

The Link of Cullman County

Freedom Rain

The Wellhouse

Girls Inc

United Way

Grace House Ministries

Will Bright Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

Woodlawn Foundation

"With continued instability in the housing market and rising costs impacting low-income families, the Housing Affordability Trust is proud to continue our long-term efforts to expand affordable, accessible housing options," said Sam Parker, Chairman of HAT's Board of Directors. "This funding will support organizations working on every aspect of affordable housing, from transitional housing and supportive services, to counseling, to new construction."

This year's initiatives include a substantial grant to United Way for Meals on Wheels of Central Alabama. This funding aims to enhance the lives of seniors, enabling them to age in place safely. With HAT's support, 1,100 senior citizens will receive regular meal deliveries, accompanied by volunteer outreach, in-home assessments, and additional meals for those in need. HAT also contributes to the local housing landscape by directly supporting initiatives like Habitat for Humanity Birmingham. Approximately 30 affordable homes will be purchased and developed through HAT's funding, providing much-needed housing options for the community.

ABOUT THE HOUSING AFFORDABILITY TRUST (HAT): Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Housing Affordability Trust was established by the Jefferson County Housing Authority and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. Board members are Chairman Sam Parker, Vice-Chairman Hugo Isom, Michael Davis, and Perry Shuttlesworth. For more information, visit housingaffordabilitytrust.com.

SOURCE Housing Affordability Trust

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.