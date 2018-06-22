Housing Authority of Shreveport & Partners Host Event to Help Community Members Seal Records of Arrest or Conviction

SHREVEPORT, La., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2018, the Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport (HACS) alongside community partners will host a free expungement workshop and job readiness fair at Morning Star Baptist Church.

The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana organizes Clean Jacket events across the state to assist individuals with expungements, or sealing a record of arrest or conviction.

At the event, participants will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys to receive assistance in starting the process of expunging a record of arrest or conviction. Job training providers and employers will also be present to provide information to interested attendees. This is the fourth event in a series designed to assist youth with their criminal records and is hosted by the Juvenile Reentry Assistance Program (JRAP). The goal of the series is to remove barriers that young people in Shreveport may face in accessing employment, education, and housing due to a criminal record.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for potential residents of the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport to get a fresh start. We are glad to see the fruits of our partnerships with the City of Shreveport and the Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana," said Bobby R. Collins, CEO of the Shreveport Housing Authority.

The Juvenile Re-Entry Assistance Program (JRAP) is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). HACS is working alongside community partners including the Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana, The Norris Law Group, LLC, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), the NAACP, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Legal Services of North Louisiana, and the Louisiana State Bar Association. Partners may be able to provide supplemental assistance to youth and adults who attend the event.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in the gymnasium, located at 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109. The event will see up to 50 participants, first-come, first-served. Participants are encouraged to bring the court minutes for the case that they seek an expungement. The event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT JAC: JAC is a nonprofit located in New Orleans that advocates alongside individuals previously incarcerated. We provide legal services, community and legal education, and policy advocacy. Our goal is to reduce the incarceration rate by helping people recover from contact from the criminal justice system.

Contact: Curtis Davis, 318-828-0377

