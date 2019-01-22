Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz Opts for Web-Based, Centralized Yardi Software Platform

SANTA BARBARA, California, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz (HACSC) will move to a new software platform this year. Following an exhaustive request for proposal (RFP) process, HACSC selected Yardi Voyager® PHA to replace its previous system.

HACSC sought a software platform with fully integrated functionality to manage financials, compliance, property management and more. "Yardi has an excellent reputation in the industry. We expect that acquiring this technology will help HACSC achieve new levels of efficiency," said Jennifer Panetta, executive director of HACSC.

HACSC was formed in 1969 and serves the unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County as well as cities within the region. HACSC assists more than 5,000 households each year, working with over $65 million in housing assistance funds.

"HACSC was looking for organic integration and proven technology. We are happy that the Yardi product suite met their criteria best and welcome HACSC as a Yardi client," said Boone Atkins, vice president of public and affordable housing for Yardi.

About HACSC

The mission of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz is to promote access to quality affordable housing, utilize housing as a platform for improving quality of life, and support inclusive, healthy and sustainable communities free from discrimination. Learn more at hacosantacruz.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

