Housing Costs are Rising Far Faster than Income

SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report on the increase in U.S. housing costs. These rising costs are making even the average american home more unaffordable. Our team of industry analysts found that over the last decade, the median price of a home is up nearly 70%. The median income, however, is up less than 30% over the same time period.

Key findings:

Nevada , Idaho and Arizona have the largest disparities between housing costs and income.

, and have the largest disparities between housing costs and income. Louisiana , Delaware and New York are the only states that saw wages rise faster than housing costs.

, and are the only states that saw wages rise faster than housing costs. Median home prices increased from $33,000 to $330,000 .

to . Median income increased from $5,000 to $27,000 .

See the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/americas-unaffordable-housing-costs

