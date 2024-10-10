Housing First Innovator Expands Footprint in Montgomery County and Howard County Maryland

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a leader in housing first care coordination, is proud to celebrate 17 years of dedicated service, helping adults secure stable housing and access vital support services. To mark this milestone, The Coordinating Center is expanding its services in Montgomery County with the new Street to Home project, launched in September 2024, and extending its reach into Howard County, Maryland, bringing its life-changing services to even more communities in need.

The Coordinating Center, which has successfully helped hundreds of formerly homeless adults in Montgomery County secure stable housing and access essential services like mental health and substance use support, is excited to join forces with Bethesda Cares, the lead organization for the new Street to Home project, alongside other community partners.

Home is an innovative program designed to transition individuals and families from the streets to permanent supportive housing. It has secured a record $4.32 million in federal funding from a HUD CoC competition for serving the homeless in Montgomery County in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services, Services to End and Prevent Homelessness.

"The Coordinating Center's commitment to Housing First has transformed lives, and we're excited to collaborate on this expansion," said John Mendez, Executive Director of Bethesda Cares. By increasing access to stable housing and support services, the Street to Home team is making significant strides toward ending chronic homelessness in Montgomery County.

Recognizing The Coordinating Center's success in Housing First, the Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development has selected The Coordinating Center as their new partner to provide holistic support for housed and unhoused individuals and families, including case management, healthcare access, job training, and ongoing assistance to successfully transition and/or maintain housing. This partnership will also enhance efforts to provide affordable housing, with Heritage Housing Partnership Cooperation managing housing needs.

"We're proud of the impact we've made over the past 17 years and excited to expand our reach," said Dr. Teresa Titus-Howard, President and CEO of The Coordinating Center. "Our new services in Montgomery County and expansion into Howard County highlight our commitment to ending homelessness and supporting long-term stability through innovative, compassionate care coordination."

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been at the forefront of the care management industry, providing person-centered support for people with disabilities and complex medical needs.

