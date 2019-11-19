Housing First Minnesota Launches Association Health Plan for Housing Industry

SAINT PAUL, Minn. and EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance solutions firm North Risk Partners has partnered with Housing First Minnesota to launch an association health plan (AHP) through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) for those involved in residential homebuilding.

Housing First Minnesota, which represents nearly 1,100 housing industry builders, remodelers, developers and suppliers throughout the state, is serving as the plan sponsor. Eligible members of Housing First Minnesota will be able to sign up for comprehensive insurance benefits at favorable rates through Blue Cross, Minnesota's largest health insurer.

Association health plans are a category of insurance products that allow small businesses and self-employed workers from within the same industry to obtain health care coverage as if they were a single large employer.

"Many of our members are small business owners and that makes it difficult to provide great insurance options as a benefit to their employees," said David Siegel, executive director of Housing First Minnesota. "In this era of low unemployment and a workforce shortage in construction, health insurance benefits have become even more important. It was important to us as an organization to provide our members and the employees in this great industry with better access to health insurance that can save them money while providing great coverage."

"Creating an AHP involved multiple steps: determining whether the association met state and federal requirements, defining membership and industry for the plan's underwriting, agreeing on plan benefits, and finally gaining state approval," said Gary Helm, employee benefits risk advisor with North Risk Partners.

In addition to creating the AHP, North Risk Partners has helped Housing First Minnesota assemble a separate benefits program for life, dental, vision, disability, and accident insurance coverage offerings. North Risk Partners has helped to launch AHPs in other states as well, including builder association plans in North Dakota and Iowa.

"Blue Cross wants the many local, small companies of Minnesota to have quality health care solutions that can empower them to remain even more focused on their business," said John Cooper, director of small group sales at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "We are proud to be part of that solution for the members of Housing First Minnesota through this AHP."

Members of Housing First Minnesota can learn more about eligibility and enrollment options by visiting HousingFirstMN.org.

About Housing First Minnesota

Housing First Minnesota is the leading voice of home builders, and remodelers and all who are dedicated to building safe, durable homes at a price Minnesotans can afford. Formerly known as the Builders Association of the Twin Cities, Housing First Minnesota represents more than 1,100 builders, remodelers, developers and industry suppliers throughout the state. Learn more at housingfirstmn.org.

About North Risk Partners

North Risk Partners is an independent insurance brokerage and risk management advisory firm specializing in strategic solutions for businesses and individuals. The firm's core areas of service are property and casualty, including commercial, home, auto, farm, and more; and benefits, including health and life plans for employee benefit programs as well as individuals and families. North Risk also has a significant surety bonds practice. Learn more at northriskpartners.com. Connect with North Risk Partners on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago. Visit bluecrossmn.com to learn more.

