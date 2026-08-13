Housing Leads Financial Pressures as Arizona Voters Voice Concern About Affordability

New Arizona Voters' Agenda research reveals widespread concern about rising costs and provides insight into how voters want leaders to approach housing

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordability is a widespread concern for Arizona voters, with new statewide public opinion research by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) showing rising costs affecting voters across the electorate and housing emerging as the leading source of financial strain.

The findings are part of CFA's 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda research, which identifies the priorities likely Arizona voters across political affiliations and generations agree on and provides broader insight into their experiences, concerns, and perspectives.

Affordability concerns extend well beyond those experiencing the greatest personal financial strain. Voters see rising costs as a challenge affecting people across Arizona, with implications for families, communities, the workforce, and the state's long-term prosperity.

The research shows widespread concern about affordability and evidence of personal financial strain across the electorate. Nine in ten voters believe it is difficult for most Arizonans to cover basic monthly expenses, and nearly half (48%) say it is difficult for them personally to do so. At the same time, 82% say the cost of living in Arizona has worsened over the past two years.

"Arizona's future depends on people being able to build good lives here," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "When affordability begins to constrain those opportunities, it becomes more than a household issue. It becomes an Arizona issue. Voters clearly recognize the challenge. Now leaders need to show how they will respond."

One indication of those broader consequences: 43% of voters overall say rising housing and other living costs have made them more likely to consider moving to another state. The share is higher among younger and middle-aged voters: 69% among ages 20-29, 49% among ages 30-39, and 52% among ages 40-49. Life stage may influence some of these differences, but for a state that depends on attracting and retaining workers, families, and talent, the findings suggest affordability is worth considering not only as a household issue, but as a workforce and competitiveness issue.

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SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona