HOUSING WORKS HOSTS ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT, A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works, the New York City non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, is proud to announce its annual Fashion for Action fundraiser. This year's event will take place from November 12-15, 2025, at Housing Works' flagship Chelsea Thrift Shop and online at the Housing Works eShop , with all proceeds directly benefiting its lifesaving mission, services, and advocacy. The four-day event, gathering icons and influencers in fashion, media and entertainment, will kick-off on November 12th with a festive opening reception, followed by ticketed VIP and general admission shopping. The sale will be free and open to the public from November 13-15.

Fashion For Action will showcase a dazzling array of brand-new designer merchandise marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the most recognized names in fashion. The sale will feature menswear and womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry and cosmetics from brands including 3.1 Philip Lim, Kenneth Cole, Issey Miyake, Kal Reiman, Nicole Benefield, Sundae School, S.R. Studio, Unsubscribed, and many more. The designer merchandise will be complemented by an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind donations handpicked by renowned brands, celebrity stylists and fashion personalities that include: Alice + Olivia, Derrick Adams, Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis, Brandon Flynn, Tavi Gevinson, J. Logan Horne, Preston Konrad, Robyn Mowatt, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Salvage Renaissance, Max Siegelman, Snow Milk, and Dorothy Wang.

This year's leadership includes dedicated Housing Works supporters and Co-Chairs: acclaimed actor and activist Patricia Clarkson as our Honorary Co-Chair; celebrated photographer Nigel Barker; Paper Magazine Editor Mickey Boardman; fashion journalist Laura Brown; stylist Kesha McLeod; fashion entrepreneur/philanthropist Cameron Silver; and acclaimed menswear designer Todd Snyder.

Tickets are available for purchase now, with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from Fashion for Action will support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services addressing HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Event Details

What: Fashion for Action 2025

When: November 12, 2025

VIP Reception + Shopping | 5PM

VIP Shopping | 6PM

GA Shopping | 7PM - 9PM

Online Shopping Live

November 13-15, 2025

Public Sale 11AM- 7PM

Where: Housing Works Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

NYC

Tickets: https://www.classy.org/event/fashion-for-action-2025/e719579

The event is sponsored by: Gilead, AON, Labcorp, Lamb Insurance Services, Wesbuilt and UBS.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chairs Kevin Harter and Michael Carl at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Iman, Andre Leon Talley, Bethann Hardison, Anna Sui, Billy Porter, John Varvatos, Thom Browne, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam, and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise millions towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Instagram .

