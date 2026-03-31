HousingWire launches Mortgage Rankings, bringing a data-driven benchmark to originator performance

Powered by InGenius data, the rankings provide a comprehensive, standardized view of origination activity across the United States

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire today announced the launch of the HousingWire Mortgage Rankings, a new performance intelligence product designed to provide a clear, data-driven view of mortgage origination activity across the United States.

The rankings benchmark originators based on observed production, offering a standardized view of performance across geographies, loan types and channels.

Historically, the mortgage industry has lacked a published and consistent view of originator performance. Many existing rankings rely on voluntary submissions, creating gaps in coverage and limiting comparability across the market.

The HousingWire Mortgage Rankings address this by leveraging recorded transaction data to measure production at scale.

"This isn't a submission-based ranking – it's a measurement of real market activity," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "We believe performance recognizes performance. The best professionals improve through repetition and experience, and iron sharpens iron in competitive markets like mortgage. This brings a clear, data-driven view of who is actually producing and growing."

The rankings are powered by data infrastructure from InGenius, a leading provider of mortgage data and analytics. By analyzing recorded mortgage transactions across the country, the dataset captures a broad view of production activity — including originators who may not participate in traditional, self-reported programs.

This approach enables more complete market coverage and a consistent, apples-to-apples benchmark of performance.

Jeff Walton, CEO of InGenius, emphasized the broader impact of the partnership: "We're excited to work with HousingWire to bring greater transparency to the mortgage market. Publishing independent, objective production data is a meaningful step forward for the industry."

While certain transactions, such as brokered loans or those recorded under different entities, may not be fully captured in all cases, the methodology prioritizes consistency, scale and objectivity across the dataset.

The Mortgage Rankings are part of HousingWire's broader performance intelligence platform across housing, building on its track record of benchmarking production and market activity through initiatives like RealTrends Verified and the upcoming HousingWire Homebuilder Rankings.

Beyond benchmarking, the dataset provides insight into how production is distributed across the market, which originators are gaining share, and how performance varies across regions and loan categories.

The result is a more transparent view of mortgage origination activity — helping housing professionals make better decisions, faster.

The HousingWire Mortgage Rankings officially launched on March 31, 2026. Select data will also be featured alongside RealTrends Verified in a special Wall Street Journal section on April 10, 2026. The methodology is outlined on HousingWire.com.

Contact:

Lesley Collins

***@hwmedia.com

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SOURCE HousingWire