HousingWire Lists FormFree's Cindy Snow Among 2020 HW Insiders

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree ® today announced the inclusion of Director of Product Cindy Snow in HousingWire's list of 2020 HW Insiders. Now in its fifth year, the annual awards program recognizes 50 housing industry professionals making critical contributions to their companies' success.

Since joining FormFree in May 2019, Snow has focused on creating operational processes to enhance product and service quality for FormFree's more than 1,000 mortgage lenders customers. Her contributions ushered in a 65% year-over-year surge in adoption of AccountChek , the company's market-leading automated verification product that allows lenders to digitally verify borrower asset, income and employment information.

"Cindy has mastered the ability to translate the executive team's ambitious vision into a tactical plan of action at every level of the organization," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "She plays a pivotal role in nearly every aspect of our business, from product development to defining our partner relationships to marketing, sales and even compliance. As a direct result of her work, our customers and their borrowers enjoy a faster, easier and safer loan process."

Among the initiatives benefiting from Snow's involvement during the last year are the onboarding of numerous enterprise-level clients; establishment of a partnership to protect closing fund transfers from wire fraud; and development of an income and employment verification capability that retrieves and certifies payroll data.

"This year's Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies; the team members that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track during unprecedented times," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year, the need for the services of these 50 winners was greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge."

For a complete list of 2020 HW Insiders Award winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-hw-insiders/ .



About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

