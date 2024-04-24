HousingWire’s Rising Stars 2024 Honors Guaranteed Rate’s Bill Loser

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, toasts William "Bill" Loser, CPA, the company's Senior Vice President and Controller, for landing on the coveted list of HousingWire's 2024 Rising Stars in Real Estate and Mortgage. This annual award "recognizes the emerging leaders in real estate and mortgage who have demonstrated rapid career growth and an ability to lead, achieving remarkable milestones all before the age of 40." Bill is recognized for his work across the Guaranteed Rate Companies ecosystem where he manages consolidated financial functions across all companies, including accounting, corporate finance, and financial policies and procedures.

"Bill is a key voice on our executive team," said Ken Kane, Chief Accounting Officer for Guaranteed Rate. "We count on him to advise our immediate and long-term strategies and policies regarding capital markets, loan servicing, strategic planning, and so much more. Bill's work ethic, dedication to craft, and commitment to uphold our 'people first' culture, helped us navigate many of the challenges, changes, and opportunities that arose in the past decade."

Bill joined Guaranteed Rate as an accounting manager in 2016, quickly rising to controller before a promotion to his current SVP role. His visionary financial architecture for the entire organization provided the scalability needed to meet the increased volume and complexities involved with onboarding numerous company mergers and acquisitions from 2020 through the present. His efforts have played a major role in Guaranteed Rate's unparalleled success as a fintech lender in the U.S.

